Ghanaian blogger SikaOfficial alleged a soldier hit him with a rod while he covered the La Pleasure Beach demolition exercise in Accra on Friday, October 2

According to the blogger, the military personnel were trying to push journalists away from the site, and traders and workers were also assaulted during the operation

Social media users were divided over the incident, with some condemning the soldier's conduct and others urging journalists to obey instructions from soldiers at demolition sites

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Ghanaian blogger SikaOfficial has alleged that he was assaulted by a soldier while covering the demolition exercise at La Pleasure Beach in Accra.

Blogger SikaOfficial alleges that a soldier assaulted him while he covered the La Pleasure Beach demolition in Accra. Image credit: SikaOfficial (X)

Source: Twitter

The incident reportedly happened on Friday morning as military personnel tried to push journalists and bloggers away from the site.

A joint team of soldiers from the Ghana Armed Forces' 48 Engineer Regiment and police personnel began demolishing structures in the La Beach area on Friday, October 2, 2026.

Polo Beach Club, a popular entertainment spot near the Labadi Beach Hotel, was among the structures pulled down.

La Dadekotopon MP Rita Naa Odoley Sowah confronted the soldiers at the site, insisting she had been assured that the area would not be demolished.

The exercise follows weeks of controversy over the ownership of the land on which several businesses operate.

SikaOfficial recounts alleged assault by soldier

In a post on X, SikaOfficial said he and other journalists were covering the exercise when the military moved to force them away from the area.

He claimed that a soldier was captured using a rod to hit him while shouting at him to move back.

The blogger described the incident as a brutal attempt to push media personnel away from the demolition site.

SikaOfficial also alleged that some traders and workers at the beach were assaulted during the chaotic exercise.

YEN.com.gh had not seen a response from the Ghana Armed Forces at the time of writing.

The X post of SikaOfficial, in which he alleges that a soldier assaulted him while covering the La Beach demolition, is below.

Ghanaians react to SikaOfficial's alleged assault

Many social media users condemned the soldier's conduct, while others argued that the blogger should have obeyed the military's instructions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Ricch_OG wrote:

"Go back yet you're approaching the military. 'Do before complain.' The military man has no right to lash you, but listening to the instructions would've saved you from this situation."

the Truth Talker said:

"In any serious country, the @GhArmedForces will dismiss the officer. Even in war zones, you'll see the media there and no military from either side dares touch the media, but this is Ghana."

Sam Godsheart commented:

"The conduct of the military man is highly unprofessional, but you see, you can't just wake up to go and do a report at a hotspot zone while such an exercise is taking place. Two wrongs do not make a right."

ralph_johnson_1 indicated:

"Chale, sometimes we dey overpower our military officers too much. You bi military man no dey mean say fool o!!!"

Dzifa added:

"When people say the military is unprofessional, how do they want them to behave? These people are not trained to behave like civilians ooh. Just avoid confrontation with them, just obey anything they tell you."

Ralph St Williams speaks after clash with soldier

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, activist and media personality Ralph St Williams also alleged that he was assaulted by a military officer during the same demolition exercise.

He said he rushed to La Pleasure Beach after seeing a video of the demolition while at the airport. The activist described his treatment as unprofessional, insisting that journalists covering events deserve protection.

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Source: YEN.com.gh