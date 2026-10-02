The UK government requires applicants aged 16 and 17 to submit parental consent as part of their Student visa process

Younger applicants may also qualify for a Child Student visa depending on their individual circumstances

The standard Student visa application fee stands at £558, with an additional healthcare surcharge based on visa duration

Teenagers aged 16 and 17 who wish to study in the United Kingdom face an additional hurdle in the Student visa process that their adult counterparts do not: they must provide documented evidence of parental or guardian consent before their application can be approved.

UK announces foreigners who need extra approval for student visas. Photo credit: @JUSTIN TALLIS

Source: Getty Images

Under the UK's official Student visa guidelines, any foreign national aged 16 or above is eligible to apply, provided they hold a confirmed place at a licensed student sponsor institution, can demonstrate sufficient funds to cover both tuition and living expenses, and meet English language proficiency requirements.

However, applicants who fall within the 16 to 17 age bracket must take the extra step of proving that a parent or legal guardian has sanctioned their move to the UK.

UK child student visa as an alternative

Younger applicants in this age group who plan to attend an independent school in the UK may qualify for a Child Student visa instead of the standard Student visa, depending on their specific circumstances. It is worth checking both options before submitting an application.

Regarding timelines, those applying from outside the UK can submit their application up to six months before their course start date. Applicants already residing in the UK must apply no later than three months before their course begins.

Processing times differ as well: overseas applicants typically receive a decision within three weeks, while those applying from within the UK may wait up to eight weeks. The application fee is £558 in both cases, and applicants must additionally pay a healthcare surcharge calculated according to how long the visa will last.

What the UK student visa permits

Once granted, the Student visa allows holders aged 18 and above who are studying at degree level to remain in the UK for up to five years. Those enrolled in courses below degree level can stay for a maximum of two years.

After completing their studies, visa holders may be eligible to switch to a Graduate visa. Those who apply on or before 31 December 2026 can stay for two years under this route, while applicants from 1 January 2027 onwards will be permitted 18 months.

Graduates who complete a PhD or another doctoral qualification are entitled to up to three years on the Graduate visa.

Student visa holders are permitted to work during their studies, though the number of hours allowed varies depending on the level of study and whether it is term time or a holiday period.

However, they are prohibited from claiming public funds, working as professional sportspersons or coaches, or engaging in self-employment. Studying at a maintained school or a local authority-funded academy is also not permitted under this visa category.

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Source: YEN.com.gh