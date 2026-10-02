Polo Beach Club, located near the Labadi Beach Resort in Accra, was pulled down as part of a wider clearance exercise targeting the La Beach area

The demolition was carried out jointly by personnel from the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service

The operation follows earlier demolition activity in the area that met resistance from residents and structure owners

Polo Beach Club, a well-known entertainment venue situated near the Labadi Beach Resort in Accra, has been demolished as part of a coordinated effort to clear structures along the La Beach coastline.

Polo Beach Club Demolished After La Pleasure Beach, Others

Source: Facebook

The clearance exercise involved a joint deployment of personnel from the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service, whose combined presence allowed the operation to proceed without significant disruption.

This demolition follows an earlier phase of the exercise in the same area, which encountered resistance from residents and owners of structures earmarked for removal.

The sustained deployment of security personnel has since allowed authorities to push forward with the programme, with multiple structures now targeted as part of the continuing operation.

Polo Beach Club was among the more prominent establishments caught up in the sweep, given its status as a popular spot for entertainment and leisure in the Ghanaian capital.

Security Forces Enable Continued Demolitions

The involvement of the 48 Engineer Regiment signals the scale and seriousness with which authorities are approaching the clearance effort.

While the broader scope and ultimate objective of the operation have not been formally detailed in an official statement, the removal of multiple structures suggests a planned and systematic approach to reclaiming land along the La Beach corridor.

Further demolitions are expected to continue as the joint operation remains active in the area.

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Source: YEN.com.gh