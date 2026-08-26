The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is set to visit Howard University in Washington, D.C. for a distinguished lecture

The historic engagement is sponsored by the Millennium Excellence Foundation, a pan-African non-profit founded in 1998

The lecture will explore governance, cultural preservation, traditional leadership and ties between Ghana and the African diaspora

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, will deliver a distinguished lecture at Howard University in Washington, D.C., in an engagement that brings together traditional African leadership and one of the US' foremost historically Black universities.

The visit is sponsored by the Millennium Excellence Foundation (MEF), a pan-African non-profit organisation dedicated to celebrating excellence in leadership, governance and entrepreneurship across the continent.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visits Howard University in Washington, D.C. for a distinguished lecture

Source: Facebook

The distinguished lecture will centre on themes of governance, cultural preservation and traditional leadership, with particular focus on the enduring relationship between Ghana and the global African diaspora.

The engagement is intended to create a platform for exchange between the Asantehene and the Howard University community, bringing together scholarship, culture and discussions on the advancement of peoples of African descent.

Howard University, established in 1867, is a leading private research university in Washington, D.C.

Its 14 schools and colleges offer 140 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree programmes, and the institution leads the US in producing African Americans with professional doctoral degrees.

The university has long maintained deep intellectual and institutional ties to Africa and the African diaspora.

The Manhyia Palace shared photos of the Asantehene's earlier visit to the school.

About the Millennium Excellence Foundation

MEF was founded in 1998 as a pan-African non-profit and operates two flagship recognition programmes.

The Millennium Excellence Awards, held every five years, and the Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize, awarded biennially and hosted in rotating African capitals, have together recognised hundreds of individuals and institutions since the inaugural ceremony in the year 2000.

The foundation's decision to sponsor Otumfuo's visit to Howard reflects its broader mandate of linking African excellence in leadership and governance to the global African community.

The occasion also underscores Howard University's established role as a global centre for intellectual leadership and its commitment to fostering meaningful connections with the African continent.

Otumfuo visits wife and children in US

YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been reunited with his family in the United States, following his arrival in the country on a two-week visit ahead of the Akwasidae Kese celebration on August 30, 2026, at Bowie State University in Maryland.

Opemsuo Radio, which serves as the official broadcast station and mouthpiece of Manhyia Palace, shared the reunion footage as part of its coverage of the Asantehene's time abroad.

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Source: YEN.com.gh