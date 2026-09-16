Kumawood actor Oteele and his wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, appeared on a joint TikTok Live session that reportedly drew around 10,000 viewers who helped push the couple toward reconciliation

Gifty, who had been living away from their marital home since the viral leak of her husband's private video, told Oteele during the live session that she still loved him and planned to return

She also urged the actor to treat the entire ordeal as a turning point, encouraging him to use the painful experience to become a better husband and a more responsible partner going forward

Kumawood actor Oteele and his estranged wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, held a joint TikTok Live session in a bid to resolve the marital crisis that has gripped their family since August.

Oteele and his estranged wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, address their marital crisis together during a joint TikTok Live session. Image credit: BBC Ghana.

Source: Instagram

The scandal began in mid-August 2026, when an alleged private video involving Oteele and another woman surfaced online and quickly went viral.

Gifty initially denied being the woman shown in the footage and apologised publicly on behalf of her family.

Days later, Gifty announced during her own TikTok Live session on September 10, 2026, that she had divorced Oteele following the leaked video scandal.

Gifty tells Oteele she still loves him

Gifty had been living away from the couple's home since a viral leak of an alleged private video showing Oteele with another woman.

During the live session, she addressed her husband directly and told him she still loved him despite everything that had happened.

According to her comments on the broadcast, she planned to return home soon, marking a dramatic shift from her earlier stance confirming their divorce.

Gifty's declaration marked a significant turn in a saga that had included a public divorce announcement just days earlier.

Fans who had grown used to tension between the pair reacted with visible surprise as she spoke warmly about reconciliation.

Thousands of viewers tuned in to watch the couple address their troubles together, with reports indicating that about 10,000 people followed the session.

Many of those watching actively weighed in with advice and encouragement, appearing to help push the pair toward reconciliation.

The video of the joint TikTok Live is below.

Beyond declaring her love, Gifty pushed Oteele to treat the scandal as a wake-up call. Correcting his ways, she said, would matter more than any apology he had offered so far.

Ghanaians react to Oteele and Gifty's live

Most reactions expressed surprise that a marriage crisis was being resolved live on TikTok, though a handful of commenters questioned whether the session had been staged.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Jerry Benedict wrote:

"Now marriage is been solved on TikTok eii mo de3 hmm"

Abdul Lee said:

"Oteele be full actor"

Okukuseku Brim indicated:

"These guys are funny. They just planned for this thing"

Cash Mo commented:

"Please forgive Oteele"

Kofi Npp exclaimed:

"And they couldn't solve the issue behind the scenes? Nkwasiafoo!"

Faustina Birago Amankwaah added:

"Is it Star beer he's talking about? Solving marital issues on TikTok hmmmm my generation doesn't understand marriage"

Oteele breaks down in tears over divorce

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Oteele broke down during a separate live session that same week, saying their four-year-old daughter kept asking why her mother was away from home.

Earlier still, he had sent his wife a private message begging her to return, a message she later made public along with her firm response separating forgiveness from reconciliation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh