Nollywood actor Emeka Ike was filmed in visible distress after learning of Olu Jacobs' death on Wednesday, September 16, 2026

The veteran actor Olu Jacobs, born on July 11, 1942, passed away at 84, with his son Olusoji announcing the news on Instagram

Emeka Ike's emotional video sparked debate online, with viewers divided over his private grief being recorded and shared publicly

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Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has been filmed breaking down in tears after news of Olu Jacobs' passing reached him, with the raw footage now spreading widely across social media.

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike breaks down in tears over legendary Olu Jacobs' death. Image credit: Legit.ng, Olu Jacobs

Source: Facebook

The video shows Emeka Ike standing outside a residential gate, visibly struggling to compose himself as he spoke about the late screen legend. In an emotional admission, he said:

"I did not see him till he died."

Capturing the depth of regret he felt over their final separation.

Olu Jacobs' death shakes Nollywood

Olu Jacobs, born Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs on July 11, 1942, died on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the age of 84.

His son, Olusoji Jacobs, confirmed the news through a statement posted on Instagram, describing his father as "The Lion of Lufodo" and expressing gratitude for the life and legacy the veteran had built over decades.

The Jacobs family, including his wife and fellow actress Joke Silva, asked the public, bloggers, and social media users to respect their privacy during the mourning period.

Olu Jacobs spent a career spanning several decades working across British television, theatre, international productions, and countless Nigerian films.

He became one of the most respected figures Nollywood has ever produced, shaping the careers of generations of actors and filmmakers who looked up to him as a guiding force in the industry.

Emeka Ike's viral grief video sparks sadness

Emeka Ike's filmed moment has drawn contrasting responses online.

A number of social media users sympathised with the actor, urging others to allow him space to grieve without judgement.

Others, however, raised concerns about why such a private and vulnerable moment was recorded and circulated publicly in the first place.

The comment about not seeing Olu Jacobs before his passing also sparked debate, with some viewers reflecting on the importance of making time for loved ones while they are still alive, while others simply extended their condolences.

Beyond Emeka Ike's reaction, tributes from across the Nigerian entertainment industry have continued to pour in.

Actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele was among the Nollywood stars who publicly mourned Olu Jacobs and paid tribute to his enormous contribution to Nigerian cinema.

The Instagram video of Emeka Ike shedding tears over Olu Jacobs' death is below.

Reactions to Emeka Ike's grieving video

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media comments.

@_zur.i___ wrote:

"May he rest in peace 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢."

@powerofficia indicated:

"No need to cry; he lived well."

@the_otaru_of wrote:

"It’s grief, bro! There’s no textbook-written way to approach grief! 🤷🏽‍♂️ Besides, I don’t understand the logic behind filming a person at their lowest moment and going ahead to post it 🤦🏾‍♂️."

Olu Jacob's last Instagram post surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Olu Jacobs’ final Instagram post, which resurfaced after the veteran Nollywood actor’s death at age 84.

The post, published in October 2022, became a focal point for fans paying tribute to one of Nigeria’s most respected actors.

Jacobs’ family confirmed his death while describing him as “The Lion of Lufodo” and asking for privacy during their mourning. His final public update has since drawn renewed attention to his lasting influence across Nigerian cinema, British television and theatre.

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Source: YEN.com.gh