Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is set to preside over a special Akwasidae Festival at Bowie State University, Maryland, on August 30, 2026

The event is expected to be the most significant gathering of Asante traditional leadership ever held in the United States

Otumfuo will be accompanied by Paramount Chiefs, Divisional Chiefs, Queen Mothers and members of the Asanteman Council

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Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, is expected to preside over a special Akwasidae Festival Celebration at Bowie State University, Maryland, in the US on August 30, 2026.

The historic visit, anticipated to be the most significant gathering of Asante traditional leadership ever held in the US, is being organised by the Asante community there.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is expected to preside over a special Akwasidae Festival Celebration in the US. Credit: Manhyia Palace

Source: Facebook

The Chronicle reported that the historic celebration provides a unique opportunity for Ghanaians, Asantes, members of the African Diaspora, scholars, students and friends of Ghanaian culture to experience the beauty, dignity and traditions of the Asante Kingdom.

The event is also expected to bring together thousands of participants from across the United States and beyond to celebrate the enduring legacy of the Asante Kingdom, under the leadership of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Otumfuo Kyeame Danso, Head of Media and Publicity for the occasion, indicated that His Majesty will be accompanied by an esteemed delegation of Paramount Chiefs, Divisional Chiefs, Queen Mothers, traditional leaders and members of the Asanteman Council.

The Akwasidae Festival is one of the most sacred and cherished observances in the Asante Kingdom, celebrated to honour the ancestors, preserve the rich cultural heritage of Asanteman and strengthen the unity of the Asante people.

Kyeame Danso said the event would also afford attendees to witness traditional royal processions, cultural performances, drumming, dancing, the display of Asante regalia and other ceremonies that reflect the rich history and traditions of the Asante people.

Asantehene hosts Yagbonwura

The Asantehene recently made the news because he hosted the Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, the paramount ruler of Gonjaland, on July 2.

This visit was widely regarded as a reaffirmation of the historical and cultural ties binding Asanteman and Gonjaland, two of Ghana's most prominent traditional states.

The Asantehene welcomes the Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I at Kumasi. Credit: Manhyia Palace

Source: Facebook

The meeting at the Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Asante kingdom, lent the occasion added weight as a formal acknowledgement of that relationship at the highest royal level.

In a gesture that elevated the significance of the encounter further, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II indicated his intention to also visit Gonjaland.

The Yagbonwura is the supreme ruler of the Gonja Traditional Area in the Savannah Region, while Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has reigned as Asantehene since 1999 and is widely recognised as one of the most influential traditional rulers on the African continent.

IGP showers praise on Otumfuo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Inspector-General of Police had showered praise on the Asantehene after a historic visit to the headquarters of the Ghana Police Service in Accra on January 6, 2026.

Speaking at a ceremony held to welcome Otumfuo, IGP Tetteh Yohuno described the Asantehene as a modern-day King Solomon, eulogising the Asante Kingdom leader for his wisdom and exceptional leadership.

Source: YEN.com.gh