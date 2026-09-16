The Ghana Health Service showed that more than 53,000 teenage pregnancies were recorded in health facilities across Ghana in just seven months

Among the cases reported, 1,501 involved girls aged 10 to 14, raising serious child protection concerns across the country

The data showed stark regional disparities, with the Savannah Region recording the highest prevalence at 25.9 per cent

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Ghana has recorded over 53,000 teenage pregnancies in health facilities within the first seven months of this year, translating to roughly 7,300 cases every month, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Ghana records over 53,000 teenage pregnancies in seven months, including 1,501 girls aged 10–14, with Savannah reporting the highest rate. Image credit: UN / Hien Macline, iStock/poco_bw

Source: UGC

The figures were shared by Sherifa Mohammed, Programmes Head for the GHS Adolescent Health and Development Programme, during a National Multisectoral Dialogue on the Reduction of Teenage Pregnancy held in Accra.

The event was organised by MSI Reproductive Choices Ghana (MSIG) with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Of particular concern, 1,501 of the recorded cases involved girls between the ages of 10 and 14. Mohammed noted that adolescent pregnancy remains one of the country's most pressing public health challenges, with over 100,000 cases typically recorded each year.

The 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey found that 15.2 per cent of girls aged 15 to 19 had been pregnant at some point.

Older teenagers carry a heavier burden, with girls aged 18 to 19 accounting for 28.2 per cent of cases compared to 8.1 per cent among those aged 15 to 17.

Education emerged as a significant protective factor: girls with no formal schooling recorded a pregnancy rate of 34.3 per cent, against 12.3 per cent for those with secondary education or higher.

The Facebook post below provides more details on teenage pregnancy statistics in Ghana.

Regional disparities across Ghana

The data showed wide variations by region. Savannah Region posted the highest rate at 25.9 per cent, followed by Ashanti at 23.9 per cent, North East at 23.5 per cent and Bono East at 22.3 per cent. Greater Accra recorded the lowest at 6.0 per cent, though Mohammed cautioned against complacency.

"People should not be misled into thinking Greater Accra is completely safe simply because it recorded the lowest percentage; due to its much larger population baseline, Greater Accra's 6.0 per cent rate can actually represent a larger absolute number of pregnant girls than Savannah's higher percentage," she said.

At the district level, Bole District in the Savannah Region recorded 230 births per 1,000 among 18- to 19-year-olds. In the Upper East Region, more than 2,400 teenage pregnancies were recorded in five months alone, with Bongo District accounting for 522 of those cases.

Mohammed also flagged a mismatch in programme reach. While the Northern Region leads in girls registered under the GHS Adolescent Girls Programme with 15,131 participants, the Savannah Region, which has the highest pregnancy rate, accounts for only 4.7 per cent of registrations, with 2,506 girls enrolled.

Speakers at the dialogue stressed that the crisis extends well beyond health. Clara Nyarkoah Anim, Programmes Director of MSIG, said teenage pregnancy intersects with education, gender norms, access to information and community support, adding that the central challenge remains coordinated implementation of existing policies.

Naomi Brago Opoku-Agyemang from the National Youth Authority pointed out that the consequences ripple outward, contributing to school dropouts, limited employment prospects and long-term vulnerability for affected girls.

Isaac Nyampong of the Alliance for Reproductive Health Rights called for greater access to age-appropriate sexual and reproductive health information and contraceptive services for sexually active youth.

Mugeez slams Ridge Hospital over Theresa Boakye Dua's death after childbirth. Photo source: Mugeez

Source: Facebook

31-year-old pregnant woman dies after childbirth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that R2Bees member Mugeez publicly lashed out at Ghana's public healthcare system after the death of Theresa Boakye Dua Asante, a 31-year-old pregnant woman who lost her life during childbirth at the Ridge Hospital on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

The musician took to Facebook to air his frustration, directing pointed criticism at the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service.

His post argued that Theresa's death was not inevitable and that greater discipline among healthcare workers could have saved her life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh