New Zealand immigration authorities outlined the mandatory steps Talent Work Visa holders must follow after their application is approved

Successful applicants must arrive in New Zealand within three months and complete a Traveller Declaration before boarding

Officials warned that holding a Talent Work Visa does not guarantee automatic entry at the border

New Zealand has outlined important procedures that successful applicants for its Talent (Arts, Culture and Sports) Work Visa must follow after their applications are approved.

The requirements cover the period from visa approval to arrival at the New Zealand border.

New Zealand lists steps Ghanaians and other foreigners must follow after getting the Talent Work Visa. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaians seeking opportunities in New Zealand’s arts, culture and sports sectors who obtain the visa will need to pay particular attention to the rules to avoid problems with their travel plans.

Visa holders must arrive within three months

Successful Talent Work Visa applicants are given three months to travel to New Zealand after their visa is granted.

Applicants who fail to enter the country within the specified period could risk losing their permission to enter.

Ghanaians who receive approval are therefore expected to make their travel arrangements early and ensure they arrive within the required timeframe.

Travellers must complete a declaration before departure

All travellers arriving in New Zealand must complete a New Zealand Traveller Declaration (NZTD).

The declaration collects important information relating to travel, customs, immigration and biosecurity.

The timing for completing the declaration depends on how the traveller is arriving in New Zealand.

Travellers flying to the country can submit their NZTD from 24 hours before starting their journey.

For passengers travelling by sea, the declaration can be submitted within the 24 hours before the vessel departs from its final overseas port before travelling to New Zealand.

Travellers who cannot access the online declaration system can request a paper form.

Visa approval does not guarantee entry

New Zealand immigration authorities have also made it clear that holding a valid Talent Work Visa does not automatically guarantee entry into the country.

Immigration officers can refuse entry in certain circumstances, including where a traveller no longer meets character requirements or their circumstances have changed significantly since the visa was issued.

Entry may also be refused if a traveller declines to provide required biometric information, such as an iris scan, facial photograph or fingerprints.

New Zealand Customs and Biosecurity officers also carry out checks on people arriving in the country to ensure they meet the relevant entry requirements.

These rules apply to visa holders regardless of nationality.

For Ghanaians planning to use the Talent Work Visa to relocate to New Zealand, understanding the post-approval requirements is therefore an important part of preparing for the journey.

Prospective travellers are advised to review the applicable entry requirements before departure to minimise the risk of difficulties at the New Zealand border.

How to qualify for New Zealand work visas

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Immigration New Zealand had announced two major changes to post-study work options for international graduates, effective November 16, 2026.

A new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa would offer up to six months of open work rights, with no job offer required before applying.

Ghanaian graduates who had completed a bachelor's degree locally could qualify for New Zealand's Post-Study Work Visa under the expanded eligibility rules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh