The University for Development Studies (UDS) defeated Julius Nyerere University 2–1 in the final of the 12th All Africa University Games

UDS entered the tournament as defending champions, having won the 2024 FASU football championship in Lagos, Nigeria

Mohammed Ezideen played a starring role throughout the tournament, scoring a hat-trick against the University of Hertfordshire

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The University for Development Studies (UDS) has etched its name into continental football history, becoming the first university side in Africa to win the All Africa University Games football title in consecutive editions on Wednesday, September 16.

The Ghanaian institution claimed the championship at the 12th All Africa University Games, hosted in Cairo, Egypt, edging out Julius Nyerere University 2-1 in a tightly contested final.

The victory confirmed what the team had been building towards throughout the tournament — a dominant, record-breaking campaign that no African university side had previously managed.

The University for Development Studies defeats Julius Nyerere University to make history at the 12th All Africa University Games in Cairo. Photo credit: @uds_official/X.

Source: Twitter

UDS's road to the final

The Developers navigated the group stage with authority, finishing top of Group B to secure their place in the knockout rounds.

Their attacking quality was on full display early in the competition, with Mohammed Ezideen delivering a standout performance against the University of Hertfordshire, netting a hat-trick in a commanding 4–1 victory.

The team maintained that momentum into the semi-finals, dismantling Delta University of Egypt 4–0 to book their place in the final.

Ezideen continued his tournament heroics in the title decider, scoring the decisive second goal to seal the 2–1 win over Julius Nyerere University.

History made in Cairo

UDS had arrived in Cairo carrying the weight of expectation.

The university claimed the 2024 FASU football championship in Lagos, making them the reigning African university champions heading into this edition, as cited by the institution's official website.

Retaining that title elevated them to a level no African university institution had previously reached.

Their back-to-back triumph is not merely a sporting achievement — it marks a genuine milestone in the history of African university football, establishing UDS as the benchmark for collegiate football excellence across the continent.

Additionally, UDS are also the reigning world university champions and would be gunning to defend their global crown after beating Brazil's Paulista University.

How much UDS earned for winning FISU 2025

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University for Development Studies (UDS) won the FISU 2025 University World Cup Football Tournament in China after four wins and 14 goals.

Head coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko disclosed how much the team earned from their historic triumph.

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Source: YEN.com.gh