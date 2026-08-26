A Ghanaian licence can support an application but does not provide automatic commercial driving rights

Foreign drivers must normally obtain a local licence and legal permission to work

New Zealand, Canada, the UK and the UAE provide possible qualification pathways

Ghanaians seeking commercial driving opportunities abroad have several countries to consider. However, a Ghanaian licence alone will not normally allow its holder to begin working immediately as a taxi, bus, delivery or truck driver overseas.

What Ghanaian drivers need to work commercially overseas. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Most countries distinguish between permission to drive a private vehicle and authorisation to transport passengers or goods for payment.

Although visitors may use foreign licences temporarily in some countries, paid driving commonly requires a local licence, the correct commercial category, medical screening, driving tests and a work permit.

New Zealand and Canada require local qualifications

New Zealand offers one of the clearest routes for holders of overseas truck licences. The New Zealand Transport Agency states that a valid overseas truck licence may be converted.

However, Ghana is not among New Zealand’s exempt countries. This means Ghanaian applicants will generally need to pass theory and practical tests before receiving a New Zealand truck licence. Immigration and work eligibility are handled separately.

In Canada, licensing rules are managed by individual provinces. Ontario requires people seeking a commercial truck licence to satisfy medical conditions and pass the relevant knowledge and road tests.

Applicants seeking a Class A licence must also complete mandatory entry-level training. A Ghanaian licence and driving history may support the process, but they cannot replace an Ontario commercial licence.

UK and UAE have additional rules

In the UK, foreign licence holders can check their temporary driving entitlement through the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency. Nevertheless, working with lorries or buses requires the appropriate British vocational entitlement.

Drivers may also need professional certification, medical approval and an employer legally permitted to recruit them. A Ghanaian licence therefore serves mainly as evidence of previous driving experience.

Dubai’s official guidance states that residents require valid UAE driving licences.

Consequently, a Ghanaian recruited for a taxi, delivery, bus or truck-driving job would need residence and work permission alongside the appropriate UAE licence category.

Australia also provides possible routes through state licensing authorities, although requirements vary.

Country How the Ghanaian licence helps Additional requirements New Zealand Can support the conversion of an overseas truck licence Theory test, practical test, local truck licence and work permit Canada May be used as evidence of driving history and experience Provincial commercial licence, medical examination, training and road test United Kingdom May allow temporary private driving and prove previous experience British vocational licence, medical approval, professional certification and work permit United Arab Emirates Can provide evidence of previous driving experience UAE driving licence, correct commercial category, residence permit and work authorisation Australia May support an application for a state-issued licence Local assessment, heavy-vehicle or passenger accreditation and work permit

Note: None of these countries generally allows a Ghanaian to begin commercial driving with only a Ghanaian driving licence.

The safest approach is to secure a verified job offer, confirm employer sponsorship and contact the destination’s licensing authority before paying an agent. An international driving permit is not a commercial licence or work permit.

Australia lists people allowed to provide visa assistance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had published official guidance outlining who is legally permitted to offer immigration assistance to foreign visa applicants.

The Department of Home Affairs has clarified that applicants may only appoint individuals from three specific categories to provide this support.

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Source: YEN.com.gh