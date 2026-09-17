Kumawood actor Oteele addressed trolls who have been mocking and name-calling him in his comments section following his recent private video controversy, warning them sternly

Speaking in a video shared by blogger ZionFelix on Instagram, Oteele said such people hide behind their phones because they cannot confront him in public

The actor said he was leaving the trolls to God's judgment while issuing them a stern warning, as fans reacted strongly to his comments online

Kumawood actor Oteele has sent a strong warning to social media users who have been trolling him under his comments section, following the fallout from his recent private video controversy.

Kumawood actor Oteele sends a strong warning to trolls mocking him in his comments section. Image credit: Oteele/Facebook.

Source: TikTok

Oteele made headlines last month after a private video allegedly involving him went viral online, sparking weeks of controversy that drew in his wife, Nana Afriyie Gifty, and reignited old allegations about infidelity in their marriage.

Following the fallout, Gifty left the marital home and later announced on her own TikTok Live that she had divorced Oteele, a declaration that left the actor visibly distraught when she initially refused to return.

Days later, the pair held a joint TikTok Live session in which Gifty told Oteele she still loved him and planned to return home, marking a dramatic U-turn from her earlier divorce announcement.

Oteele sends strong warning to online trolls

In a video shared by blogger ZionFelix on Instagram, Oteele addressed people who have been trolling him and calling him names in his comments section following his recent controversy.

He said such individuals hide behind their phones to mock him, something he suggested they would never have the courage to do in person.

Oteele added that he was leaving such people to God's judgment while sending them a stern warning to desist from their behaviour.

Oteele's warning to online trolls is below.

Fans react to Oteele's stern warning message

The video drew a wave of reactions from fans, some of whom weighed in with their own thoughts on the online trolling.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

ver_thess wrote:

"Can't he also be off TikTok for a while."

dianaanders4488 said:

"The thing pain him."

kingnebugh commented:

"People don't fear God ooo."

rabi_j added:

"God doesn't judge people that way."

Oteele's wife's old cheating claims resurface online

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, an old interview of Oteele's wife, Nana Afriyie Gifty, resurfaced amid the actor's private video scandal, in which she spoke candidly about years of alleged infidelity in their marriage.

In the 2025 interview with blogger Zionfelix, she disclosed the boundaries she had set within the relationship, including barring her husband from bringing any woman he allegedly cheated with into their matrimonial home.

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Source: YEN.com.gh