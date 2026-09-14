Ghana's proposed £10 million front-of-shirt sponsorship with Sunderland AFC is on the brink of falling apart after six months of negotiations

The potential collapse also threatens a planned friendly match between Asante Kotoko and the English Premier League club

The proposed partnership was designed to give Ghana sustained visibility across one of the most widely watched football competitions in the world

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghana's high-profile bid to place the Visit Ghana brand on Sunderland AFC's shirts is on the verge of falling apart, after the English Premier League club indicated it no longer expects the deal to be finalised.

Sunderland told Graphic Sports that following six months of negotiations with Visit Ghana and representatives of the Ghanaian government, the club is now operating under the assumption that the sponsorship will not proceed, citing a failure to receive the formal approvals required from Accra.

Ghana's £10 million shirt deal with Sunderland faces collapse. Credit: Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

The proposed partnership was valued at £10 million, equivalent to approximately GH¢153 million, and was designed to give Ghana sustained visibility across one of the most widely watched football competitions in the world.

Graphic Online reported that the arrangement was advanced enough to have been publicly announced by government-linked representatives, with expectations that the Visit Ghana branding would appear on Sunderland's shirts at the start of the current Premier League season.

That the deal has stalled at such a late stage makes the development all the more striking.

Despite months of talks and a public announcement, the formal sign-off from Accra that Sunderland required never materialised, leaving the club to move forward without it.

Kotoko-Sunderland Friendly Also at Risk

Beyond the shirt sponsorship itself, the breakdown also puts in jeopardy a proposed friendly fixture between Asante Kotoko and Sunderland in England.

The match, which would have seen the 2026 Democracy Cup champions face a top-flight English side, was conceived as part of the broader partnership arrangement.

With the commercial foundation of that deal now uncertain, the fixture's future is equally unclear.

The collapse of the agreement would represent a significant missed opportunity for Ghana's tourism sector, which stood to benefit from the kind of global exposure that Premier League football uniquely provides across broadcast markets in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh