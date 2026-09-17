Saudi Arabia has unveiled an important opportunity for eligible Ghanaians and other foreigners seeking greater stability in the Kingdom

The Premium Residency scheme comes with several privileges that could make life and work in Saudi Arabia more flexible

The full list contains nine key benefits that applicants and residents will want to know

Saudi Arabia has outlined nine key benefits available to foreign nationals who obtain its Premium Residency status.

The scheme provides eligible residents with a range of rights covering family residence, travel, employment, property ownership and business activities.

Saudi Arabia lists 9 benefits available to Ghanaians and other foreigners with Premium Residency. Photo credit: Europa Press News & Jack Gorman/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to Saudi Arabia's official portal, the programme is designed to attract global talent and investment while providing greater stability to eligible foreign residents.

Saudi Arabia seeks to attract global talent

Saudi authorities said the Premium Residency initiative forms part of efforts to attract highly skilled people from around the world.

The government stated that the Kingdom seeks to attract "the best minds from all over the world" to support development, creativity and investment in human resources.

Under the programme, eligible foreign nationals receive several privileges that are traditionally associated with Saudi citizens and GCC nationals.

9 benefits of Saudi Premium Residency

Ghanaians and other foreigners who obtain Premium Residency can access the following benefits:

Residence with immediate family: Holders can reside in Saudi Arabia with their spouses, parents and children below the age of 25.

Holders can reside in Saudi Arabia with their spouses, parents and children below the age of 25. Visit visas for relatives: Premium Residency holders can issue official visit visas for relatives who live outside Saudi Arabia.

Premium Residency holders can issue official visit visas for relatives who live outside Saudi Arabia. Freedom to enter and leave Saudi Arabia: Holders and their family members can enter and exit the Kingdom without obtaining separate entry visas.

Holders and their family members can enter and exit the Kingdom without obtaining separate entry visas. Priority access at ports: Premium Residency holders and their families can use priority lanes at Saudi ports of entry and exit, a privilege generally available to Saudi citizens and GCC nationals.

Premium Residency holders and their families can use priority lanes at Saudi ports of entry and exit, a privilege generally available to Saudi citizens and GCC nationals. Private-sector employment: Holders and their family members are allowed to work for private-sector establishments in Saudi Arabia.

Holders and their family members are allowed to work for private-sector establishments in Saudi Arabia. Freedom to change employers: Premium Residency holders can transfer between private-sector employers without the restrictions that apply to some other foreign workers.

Premium Residency holders can transfer between private-sector employers without the restrictions that apply to some other foreign workers. Exemption from certain expatriate fees: Holders and their dependants are exempt from financial levies and expatriate fees typically imposed on foreign residents.

Holders and their dependants are exempt from financial levies and expatriate fees typically imposed on foreign residents. Property ownership and use: Eligible foreign nationals can own and make use of real estate in Saudi Arabia, subject to the applicable rules.

Eligible foreign nationals can own and make use of real estate in Saudi Arabia, subject to the applicable rules. Business activities: Premium Residency holders can engage in commercial activities in accordance with Saudi Arabia's national investment laws.

What the Saudi residency scheme offers

The benefits give eligible foreign residents greater flexibility over their family arrangements, travel, employment and economic activities in the Kingdom.

The scheme is therefore positioned by Saudi authorities as a way of attracting international talent and investment while supporting the long-term stability of eligible residents in Saudi society.

UAE government lists groups eligible for Golden Visa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the UAE had identified eight categories of foreign nationals who could be considered for long-term residency under its rare specialisations and exceptional talent stream.

According to UAE authorities, the Golden Visa was a long-term residence visa that allowed foreign nationals to live, work or study in the country while enjoying a range of exclusive benefits.

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Source: YEN.com.gh