President John Dramani Mahama has reassigned some key ministers as part of changes to his government

A statement signed by Government Communications Minister Felix Ofosu Kwakye confirmed the cabinet changes on August 26

Emmanuel Agyekum, who currently holds the Special Initiatives portfolio at the Presidency, is set to move to the Labour Ministry

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

President John Mahama has reshuffled part of his cabinet, moving the Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, to the Office of the President as Minister of State in charge of Special Initiatives.

The Office of the President confirmed the changes in a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by Felix Ofosu Kwakye, the Minister for Government Communications.

President John Mahama has reshuffled part of his cabinet

Source: Facebook

Under the new arrangement, Pelpuo will assume responsibility for Special Initiatives at the Presidency, a portfolio that had been managed by Emmanuel Agyekum.

Agyekum, in turn, is expected to move in the opposite direction, taking up the Labour, Jobs and Employment ministerial brief vacated by Pelpuo.

The two ministers are effectively swapping roles, with Pelpuo stepping away from the labour portfolio he has held and transitioning into a position closer to the seat of the presidency.

Wednesday's announcement forms part of a broader round of reassignments within the Mahama administration.

The presidency in its statement did not provide reasons for the specific changes at the time of the announcement.

Pelpuo had served as Labour Minister since the Mahama administration took office, overseeing employment policy and labour relations.

His relocation to the Presidency places him within a more central executive role, focused on coordinating the government's special initiatives agenda.

Agyekum's move to the Labour Ministry gives him direct oversight of one of the administration's key socioeconomic portfolios at a time when job creation and employment remain focal concerns for the government.

Mahama's previous ministerial reshuffle

YEN.com.gh reported on earlier portfolio shifts among sitting Members of Parliament.

Kenneth Gilbert Adjei was moved from the Ministry of Works and Housing to the Ministry of Defence, while Ahmed Ibrahim, MP, transitions from the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources.

Mahama also nominated Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP, as Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation-designate. Her nomination, like the others, is subject to parliamentary approval before she can assume the role.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh