The UAE has unveiled an important update for foreigners seeking long-term residency in the country

A special category could open the door for people with certain skills, qualifications and achievements

The full list reveals the groups that could benefit from the opportunity

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The UAE has identified eight categories of foreign nationals who can be considered for long-term residency under its rare specialisations and exceptional talent stream.

According to the UAE authorities, the Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa that allows foreign nationals to live, work or study in the country while enjoying a range of exclusive benefits.

UAE lists 8 groups of foreigners who qualify for its Golden Visa under rare specialisations category. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The categories include:

Doctors: Medical professionals whose qualifications meet the UAE's national standards.

Medical professionals whose qualifications meet the UAE's national standards. Scientists: Academics and researchers with documented and recognised contributions to their respective fields.

Academics and researchers with documented and recognised contributions to their respective fields. Inventors: Individuals who have created or patented original innovations.

Individuals who have created or patented original innovations. Creatives in culture and arts: Practitioners, artists and performers with distinguished professional portfolios.

Practitioners, artists and performers with distinguished professional portfolios. Executives: Senior business leaders with a proven record of leadership within their sectors.

Senior business leaders with a proven record of leadership within their sectors. Athletes: Sports professionals who have achieved recognised excellence in their disciplines.

Sports professionals who have achieved recognised excellence in their disciplines. PhD holders: Individuals with doctoral degrees from accredited academic institutions.

Individuals with doctoral degrees from accredited academic institutions. Priority specialists: Experts working in scientific and engineering fields identified as strategic priorities by the UAE.

Golden Visa offers long-term residency

The Golden Visa forms part of the UAE's efforts to attract international talent and highly skilled professionals.

Unlike standard residence permits, the long-term residency scheme offers greater stability by reducing the need for frequent renewals that typically apply to foreign workers.

The rare specialisations route is part of a broader framework aimed at attracting professionals whose expertise aligns with the UAE's economic and strategic priorities.

UAE sets financial criteria for residency applicants

The development comes after recent announcements on minimum monthly earnings required by foreign nationals applying for residence permits.

The income requirements vary depending on an applicant's accommodation arrangements.

Different financial benchmarks apply to applicants whose employers provide accommodation and those who arrange their own housing.

Foreign nationals interested in the Golden Visa are therefore required to meet the relevant eligibility and financial conditions applicable to their category.

UAE offers 10-year residence visa to foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UAE government had unveiled the Blue Visa, a 10-year residence permit targeting foreigners with outstanding work in environmental protection and sustainability.

Environmental activists, researchers, award winners and staff of global organisations were among those considered eligible for the permit.

Applicants could apply directly through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security or through a nomination process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh