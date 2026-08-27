The Accra Metropolitan Assembly arrested three drivers and three bus conductors during a Tuesday evening enforcement operation in the CBD

The suspects were picked up on routes running from the CBD to Awoshie, Kasoa and Madina between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The crackdown followed a warning by Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey against arbitrary fare increases by commercial vehicle operators

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The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has arrested six commercial transport operators, comprising three drivers and three bus conductors, for allegedly charging passengers fares above the officially approved rates within the city's Central Business District (CBD).

The AMA announced the arrests in a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 26, stating that the enforcement action took place the previous evening between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has arrested six commercial transport operators. Credit: AMA

Source: Facebook

The operation focused on commercial vehicles operating along three routes from the CBD, specifically those heading to Awoshie, Kasoa and Madina.

Authorities cited violations of clause 19 (f) and (d) of the AMA (Operation of Commercial Vehicles) By-laws, 2017, which bars drivers from levying fares beyond those prescribed and approved by the Assembly in consultation with representatives of the major transport operator unions.

"The arrests were carried out in line with clause 19 (f) and (d) of the AMA (Operation of Commercial Vehicles) By-laws, 2017, which prohibits a driver of a commercial vehicle from charging more than the fares prescribed and approved by the Assembly in consultation with representatives of the major transport operator unions," the AMA stated.

Names of Arrested Operators Released

The three drivers taken into custody have been identified as Joseph Bonney, Francis Morgah and Foster Osei.

The three bus conductors, commonly referred to as mates, arrested alongside them are Benjamin Ofori Atta, Emmanuel Aduafo and Emmanuel Paa Ekow Amissah.

The enforcement exercise followed a prior warning from Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey, who cautioned commercial vehicle operators against arbitrarily raising fares.

The AMA said the crackdown is part of a broader effort to protect commuters from unlawful charges and ensure operators adhere to the fare structures set by the Assembly.

AMA boss orders use of “Oobakɛ”

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra Mayor directed that the Ga word for welcome, “Oobaakɛ”, be displayed at entrances of all basic schools.

The move aims to promote and preserve the Ga language amid concerns over the dominance of “Akwaaba” in the capital.

He made the announcement during a visit to several schools, where he interacted with pupils and promised to enforce Ga language education.

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Source: YEN.com.gh