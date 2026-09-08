A 20-year-old Central University law student died on August 27, 2026, after an incident involving a police officer on the Accra motorway

Ivan Apprey Baidoo had left his Ashongman home to join friends for a football game in East Legon when the incident occurred

His father announced the death and offered a GH¢50,000 reward for anyone with credible information about the circumstances

Ivan Apprey Baidoo, a 20-year-old Level 300 Law student at Central University, died on Thursday, August 27, following an incident on the Accra motorway that his family says involved a police officer.

His father, Evans Baidoo, broke the news in a public statement addressed to friends, family, and the general public, describing himself as "sad and broken" over the loss of his son.

Ivan Baidoo's family upts up a GH¢50,000 reward for information on his death. Credit: Evans Baidoo

Source: Facebook

According to the family, Ivan left the family home in Ashongman that Thursday afternoon to join friends for a football game in East Legon.

Ivan was travelling as a pillion passenger on a Yango motorcycle when the incident occurred. He is expected to be buried on September 19.

The rider's account states that at the UPSA Junction traffic light, a police officer began pursuing them.

The chase continued from the junction all the way to the old toll booth area on the motorway, where the officer allegedly kicked the motorbike.

Ivan fell from the motorcycle as a result of the impact and died from his injuries on the spot.

Ivan's father has appealed to the public for help in uncovering the full facts surrounding his son's death.

He is offering a reward of GH¢50,000 to anyone who can provide credible information about the incident.

Those with relevant details are urged to reach out via the contact number 020 250 4411.

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Source: YEN.com.gh