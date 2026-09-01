Ghana's Inspector-General of Police summoned the Volta Regional Police Commander over misconduct allegations at checkpoints along the Aflao–Accra route

The Joint Association of Port Transport Unions raised concerns about unnecessary delays, intimidation and extortion targeting local traders at multiple barriers

The Volta Regional Police Commander has since scheduled a meeting with all Divisional and District Commanders to deliberate on the allegations

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohunu, has summoned Volta Regional Police Commander DCOP Wisdom Akorli over allegations that police personnel posted along the Aflao–Accra corridor are harassing, intimidating and extorting local traders at several checkpoints.

The complaints centre on specific locations including the Tokor Barrier, Ativuta Toll Booth, the Weta–Afiadenyigba Junction Barrier, and additional checkpoints in the direction of Sogakope.

IGP Summons Volta Regional Police Commander Over Checkpoint Extortion Allegations

Source: Facebook

Traders have alleged that personnel at these posts demand receipts for goods in transit, and that those who cannot produce the required documentation are subjected to extortion.

The issue entered public discourse after a Facebook post detailing the alleged misconduct spread widely online, drawing attention to conditions traders reportedly face during routine journeys along the route.

The Joint Association of Port Transport Unions (JAPTU) subsequently appealed to senior police officials to step in, clarifying that its primary concern was not the number of checkpoints along the corridor but the conduct of personnel manning them.

JAPTU specifically highlighted what it described as deliberate delays, intimidation and demands for money as the core grievances of its members.

Following his meeting with the IGP, DCOP Akorli has convened a session with all Divisional and District Police Commanders in the region, scheduled for Wednesday, 2 September 2026, to examine the allegations and agree on corrective steps.

In the interim, personnel deployed to the affected checkpoints have been formally cautioned against misconduct.

The police administration is also constituting an inspection team to identify officers who may have been directly involved in the alleged acts and subject them to investigation.

Police units perceived to be most corrupt

A 2025 report from the Ghana Statistical Service noted that the top public institutions perceived as prone to bribery were the Police Motor Transport and Traffic Division (MTTD) at 61.0%, Police General Duties at 46.7%, the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at 37.9% and the Traffic Management Authority/City Guard at 34.4%.

For locations, the highest bribery incidences were recorded in Greater Accra at 22.0% and Ashanti at 18.1%, while the lowest were in Savannah at 1% and North East at 1.1%.

Amid a viral video showing officials allegedly extorting motorists, only 23% of Ghanaians feel the police always operate professionally.

Source: Getty Images

The report also indicated that 18.4% of Ghanaians admitted to giving a bribe in 2024.

According to an Afrobarometer Survey in 2024, only 23% of Ghanaians felt the police always operated professionally.

Additionally, only 17% believed police officers never partook in crimes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh