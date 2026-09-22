Tsakane Matlala, wife of South African business mogul Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, was arrested on Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Tsakane is the second suspect arrested in connection with a fraudulent R95,000 (approximately $5,849.83) lease agreement in Waterkloof

Authorities allege she falsified bank statements to help secure the lease deal for her husband, who is currently facing serious charges

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Tsakane Matlala, the wife of prominent South African businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, was arrested on Tuesday morning, September 22, 2026, in connection with a fraudulent lease agreement, making her the second suspect to be taken into custody in the case.

Police arrest prominent South African businessman Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala's wife Tsakane for alleged fraud. Photo source: Briefly News, Chommiezuma

Source: Instagram

According to eNCA reports, South African authorities allege that Tsakane falsified bank statements to assist her husband in securing a R95,000 (approximately $5,849.83) lease agreement in Waterkloof, an upmarket residential suburb of Pretoria.

Two other suspects were also reportedly arrested by police alongside the tender tycoon's wife.

Tsakane Matlala's arrest and Waterkloof fraud case

The arrest marks a significant development in what appears to be a widening legal saga surrounding the Matlala name.

Tsakane's alleged role centres on the manipulation of financial documents, which prosecutors say were used to satisfy the requirements of the lease deal.

The prominent business mogul's wife joins another previously arrested suspect as investigators continue to untangle the circumstances behind the fraudulent agreement.

Cat Matlala is a well-known figure in South African business circles, and the mounting legal troubles facing those around him have drawn considerable public attention.

The Waterkloof lease fraud case is among several matters now linked to his network.

The business mogul is currently in police custody after his arrest on May 14, 2025, for allegedly masterminding the attempted murder of his ex-lover, South African actress Tebogo Thobejane.

Matlata, whose name has been linked to several major government tender contracts, is also facing charges of alleged involvement in money laundering

The Facebook post that broke the news of Tsakane Matlala's arrest is below:

Reactions to Tsakane Matlala's arrest

South Africans have responded to the news with a mix of disbelief, scepticism, and calls for thorough investigation.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Tee Man Tlakedi wrote:

"When they called General Khumalo and Mkhwanazi to eKurhuleni, I knew they were up to something."

Nosipho D Mqhayi said:

"Yhooo it's no longer funny, it is just hard to be associated with the cat."

Ivan Reis commented:

"At this point, the Matlala story is no longer about one case. It is becoming a network of separate investigations, contracts and criminal allegations. The important thing now is to keep each case separate and let the evidence establish who did what."

Popular police officer/influencer and wife arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Peter Nonyane, aka Gagash, a Tshwane Metro Police Department officer and influencer and his attorney-wife, who faced money laundering charges linked to alleged unlawful transfers from two estates.

The couple appeared in court after authorities accused them of diverting more than GH₵2 million while the wife served as an executor.

The investigation reportedly began when staff at a Pretoria car dealership questioned the source of funds used to buy a luxury Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 worth about GH₵1.12 million.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh