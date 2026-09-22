Phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Dinero or Terry at Circle, reportedly went missing after travelling to Teshie to close a deal

He reportedly shared his live location with a friend before arriving, but it was later deleted from their conversation

Nana Yaw and his Honda Civic, with registration number DV B9055, remain missing as his family appeals for public assistance

A phone dealer identified as Nana Yaw Kyere has reportedly gone missing after travelling to Teshie in Accra to complete a business transaction.

Concern grows as popular phone dealer and his car go missing in Teshie. Image credit: The State News

Source: Twitter

Nana Yaw, who is popularly known as Dinero or Terry among traders at Circle, had reportedly been missing for three days at the time the information was shared online.

According to a report by The State News, the young businessman drove to Teshie in his Honda Civic to meet someone and close a phone deal.

Before arriving at the location, he reportedly shared his live location with a friend so his movements could be monitored.

Live location reportedly disappears

However, after some time, the friend allegedly noticed that the live location had been deleted from their conversation. Attempts to reach Nana Yaw afterwards reportedly proved unsuccessful.

Messages shared alongside the missing-person notice indicated that Nana Yaw had earlier informed his friend about the deal and expressed some concerns about the arrangement.

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Both Nana Yaw and the Honda Civic he drove to Teshie have reportedly not been found since his disappearance. The car has been identified by the registration number DV B9055.

Public urged to help

A missing-person poster circulating online shows Nana Yaw wearing a white-and-blue striped top. He was reportedly wearing the same top with a pair of shorts when he was last seen around Teshie.

His disappearance has caused concern among his family, friends and colleagues, who are appealing to the public for help locating him.

Members of the public have also been advised to share only verified information that could help locate him safely.

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Source: YEN.com.gh