A man from Macheleyili in the Gusheigu District reportedly took his own life after struggling to afford items for his son

Residents said Alhaji Abdulai had, on multiple occasions, threatened to end his life if he failed to raise the required funds

Abdulai left home on Sunday, September 20, and his body was discovered in the community the following afternoon

A man from Macheleyili, a community in Kpatinga in the Gusheigu District of the Northern Region, has reportedly taken his life after being unable to raise money needed for his son's Senior High School admission.

The deceased, identified as Alhaji Abdulai, had been under considerable financial pressure related to the cost of items required to fulfil his son's school placement requirements.

A man from Macheleyili in the Gusheigu District reportedly took his own life after struggling to afford items for his son

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that residents of the community said his distress over the situation had become increasingly apparent in the days before his death.

According to community members, Abdulai had voiced his desperation on several occasions, warning that he would take his own life should he fail to secure the necessary funds.

Those around him said his concerns were persistent and that he had expressed them more than once.

On the morning of Sunday, September 20, 2026, he left his home and did not return.

His body was subsequently found within the community on the afternoon of Monday, September 21.

Police Yet to Confirm the Incident

The Ghana Police Service has not officially confirmed the circumstances surrounding Abdulai's death. Authorities indicated they had not received a formal report on the case at the time the story was being reported.

The incident highlights the financial burden that Senior High School admissions can place on low-income families, particularly in rural communities where access to funds is limited.

*If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to a trusted person or mental health support service in your area.*

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Source: YEN.com.gh