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Free SHS: Man Reportedly Takes His Own Life Over Son's Prospectus Cost
Ghana

Free SHS: Man Reportedly Takes His Own Life Over Son's Prospectus Cost

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
2 min read
  • A man from Macheleyili in the Gusheigu District reportedly took his own life after struggling to afford items for his son
  • Residents said Alhaji Abdulai had, on multiple occasions, threatened to end his life if he failed to raise the required funds
  • Abdulai left home on Sunday, September 20, and his body was discovered in the community the following afternoon

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A man from Macheleyili, a community in Kpatinga in the Gusheigu District of the Northern Region, has reportedly taken his life after being unable to raise money needed for his son's Senior High School admission.

The deceased, identified as Alhaji Abdulai, had been under considerable financial pressure related to the cost of items required to fulfil his son's school placement requirements.

Free SHS, Prospectus, High School, Admissions
A man from Macheleyili in the Gusheigu District reportedly took his own life after struggling to afford items for his son
Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that residents of the community said his distress over the situation had become increasingly apparent in the days before his death.

According to community members, Abdulai had voiced his desperation on several occasions, warning that he would take his own life should he fail to secure the necessary funds.

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Those around him said his concerns were persistent and that he had expressed them more than once.

On the morning of Sunday, September 20, 2026, he left his home and did not return.

His body was subsequently found within the community on the afternoon of Monday, September 21.

Police Yet to Confirm the Incident

The Ghana Police Service has not officially confirmed the circumstances surrounding Abdulai's death. Authorities indicated they had not received a formal report on the case at the time the story was being reported.

The incident highlights the financial burden that Senior High School admissions can place on low-income families, particularly in rural communities where access to funds is limited.

*If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to a trusted person or mental health support service in your area.*

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

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