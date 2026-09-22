New Zealand Immigration outlined nine specific care sector occupations eligible under the Care Workforce and Transport Sector Pathway to Residence

Workers must have completed at least 24 months of full-time employment in one of the qualifying roles within a 30-month window before applying

Applicants are also required to have earned at least the care workforce sector wage rate throughout their entire qualifying period

New Zealand has published a list of nine care sector roles that can serve as a pathway to permanent residency for qualifying workers, under the country's Care Workforce and Transport Sector Pathway to Residence.

New Zealand Immigration confirmed that applicants must have worked full-time in one of the specified occupations for at least 24 months within the 30-month period immediately before submitting their application.

New Zealand has a list of nine care sector roles that can serve as a pathway to permanent residency. Credit: Kerry Marshall

Source: Getty Images

The occupations recognised under the scheme span a wide range of care and support functions. The full list of eligible roles is

- Māori Health Assistant — Kaiawhina (Hauora) - Disabilities Services Officer - Residential Care Officer - Aged or Disabled Carer - Nursing Support Worker - Personal Care Assistant - Therapy Aide - Child or Youth Residential Care Assistant - Diversional Therapist

The roles span aged care, disability support, residential services and child welfare settings — areas where New Zealand has identified consistent workforce shortages.

Wage Threshold and Employment Conditions

Beyond the experience requirement, applicants must have received at least the care workforce sector wage rate during their entire 24-month qualifying period. This earnings threshold is mandatory and applies equally across all nine listed roles.

Only full-time employment counts towards the qualifying period. Casual or part-time hours are not accepted under the scheme's conditions.

However, applicants benefit from a 30-month window from which to extract the required 24 months of employment, giving some flexibility to those who changed employers within the sector during that time.

New Zealand lists conditions for work visa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that New Zealand had unveiled a fresh update for Ghanaians and other foreigners seeking temporary opportunities in the country’s entertainment sector.

The latest requirements contained several important conditions applicants needed to satisfy before their plans could move forward.

The full details revealed what entertainers needed to know before applying for the opportunity.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh