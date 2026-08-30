The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting different parts of the country

The power distributor published notices over the weekend, confirming the planned outages across multiple regions

The affected communities are in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Western and Ashanti regions

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works across the country that will result in temporary power interruptions from the week starting August 31.

The power distributor issued notices over the weekend indicating its planned maintenance in the Ashanti Region.

ECG has planned maintenance work that will result in temporary power interruptions from the week starting August 31. Credit: Ghana Grid Company

Source: Facebook

In a notice on Facebook, the power distributor noted that the power will be out from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

The affected communities are in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Western and Ashanti regions.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

Government's plan to address dumsor disruptions

The Ministry of Energy had announced an 18-month intervention scheme to address the power cuts, costing at least GH¢4 billion.

As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers will be installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 are expected to be deployed during the same period.

The second phase of the intervention programme, expected to run for three to six months, was said to involve replacing about 2,000 deteriorated poles across Ghana.

The final phase, which accounts for about GH¢2 billion of the total budget, will address major backbone infrastructure, including 33-kilovolt feeders and regional system upgrades, to be completed within 18 months.

Energy Minister shares root cause of recent dumsor

YEN.com.gh reported that the Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has identified a makeshift technical arrangement at the Akosombo power plant as the root cause of the intermittent blackouts hitting homes and businesses across Ghana.

He explained that the temporary control system was installed at Akosombo after a fire and explosion at the GRIDCo substation there in April made a bypass arrangement the only way to avoid a complete six-month shutdown of the facility.

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Source: YEN.com.gh