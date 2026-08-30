Dumsor: ECG Announces 8-Hour Maintenance Power Cuts In First Week Of September
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- The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting different parts of the country
- The power distributor published notices over the weekend, confirming the planned outages across multiple regions
- The affected communities are in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Western and Ashanti regions
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works across the country that will result in temporary power interruptions from the week starting August 31.
The power distributor issued notices over the weekend indicating its planned maintenance in the Ashanti Region.
In a notice on Facebook, the power distributor noted that the power will be out from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
The affected communities are in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Western and Ashanti regions.
The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.
Government's plan to address dumsor disruptions
The Ministry of Energy had announced an 18-month intervention scheme to address the power cuts, costing at least GH¢4 billion.
As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers will be installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 are expected to be deployed during the same period.
The second phase of the intervention programme, expected to run for three to six months, was said to involve replacing about 2,000 deteriorated poles across Ghana.
The final phase, which accounts for about GH¢2 billion of the total budget, will address major backbone infrastructure, including 33-kilovolt feeders and regional system upgrades, to be completed within 18 months.
Energy Minister shares root cause of recent dumsor
YEN.com.gh reported that the Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has identified a makeshift technical arrangement at the Akosombo power plant as the root cause of the intermittent blackouts hitting homes and businesses across Ghana.
He explained that the temporary control system was installed at Akosombo after a fire and explosion at the GRIDCo substation there in April made a bypass arrangement the only way to avoid a complete six-month shutdown of the facility.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.