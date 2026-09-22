Ghana will commence its quest to qualify for the 2027 AFCON with a depleted team after a host of players pulled out of Carlos Queiroz's squad

Captain Jordan Ayew became the latest Black Stars player to withdraw from the list after Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo

Queiroz's side faces Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké on September 24 before hosting The Gambia in Accra five days later

Ghana's squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers has been severely disrupted by a wave of injuries and withdrawals, with captain Jordan Ayew the latest to be ruled out ahead of a crucial double fixture.

Ayew had reported to camp ahead of Thursday's trip to face Côte d'Ivoire but was sent for a scan after experiencing discomfort.

AFCON 2027 Qualifiers: Full List of Players Who Have Withdrawn From Ghana Squad. Photo by MB Media, DeFodi Images and Richard Sellers/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Black Stars hit by multiple withdrawals

The Sheffield United forward has subsequently been ruled out, though reports remain inconsistent on whether the issue is a knee or groin problem.

The captain's exit further complicates an already difficult situation for head coach Carlos Queiroz.

Mohammed Kudus was initially named in Queiroz's 24-man squad, but the Tottenham Hotspur attacker opted out of the squad, remaining in London as he continues to recover from a prolonged injury absence.

Nathaniel Adjei, who plays for FC Lorient, has also been officially ruled out due to injury.

Antoine Semenyo of Manchester City has reportedly stepped down from the squad after picking up a swollen ankle, while Thomas Partey, currently with Al Shabab, is unavailable with a hamstring problem.

Experienced full-back Abdul Rahman Baba has also been reported as ruled out due to injury concerns.

Prince Kwabena Adu of Viktoria Plzeň remains a concern after suffering a head injury, though his status had not been definitively confirmed at the time of publishing.

Alidu Seidu, who was drafted in the squad after Jan Gyamerah withdrew due to injury, is also out of the squad.

Black Stars' full list of withdrawals

The full picture of those unavailable or under assessment is as follows:

Player Club Status Mohammed Kudus Tottenham Hotspur Withdrawn – continuing recovery Nathaniel Adjei Lorient Withdrawn – injury Prince Kwabena Adu Viktoria Plzeň Injury concern – head injury Antoine Semenyo Manchester City Reportedly withdrawn – swollen ankle Abdul Rahman Baba PAOK Reportedly ruled out – injury Thomas Partey Al Shabab Unavailable – hamstring injury Alidu Seidu OGC Nice Reported injury concern – status to be confirmed Jordan Ayew Sheffield United Withdrawn – injury

Ghana open their qualifying campaign away to Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké on September 24 before returning home to face The Gambia in Accra on September 29.

Carlos Queiroz adds 9 players to Ghana squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz had expanded Ghana’s squad after several key players, including Mohammed Kudus, withdrew for medical reasons.

The nine additions include four defenders, one midfielder and four forwards from clubs across Europe and Asia.

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Source: YEN.com.gh