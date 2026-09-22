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AFCON 2027 Qualifiers: Full List of Players Who Have Withdrawn From Ghana Squad
Football

AFCON 2027 Qualifiers: Full List of Players Who Have Withdrawn From Ghana Squad

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe
3 min read
  • Ghana will commence its quest to qualify for the 2027 AFCON with a depleted team after a host of players pulled out of Carlos Queiroz's squad
  • Captain Jordan Ayew became the latest Black Stars player to withdraw from the list after Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo
  • Queiroz's side faces Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké on September 24 before hosting The Gambia in Accra five days later

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Ghana's squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers has been severely disrupted by a wave of injuries and withdrawals, with captain Jordan Ayew the latest to be ruled out ahead of a crucial double fixture.

Ayew had reported to camp ahead of Thursday's trip to face Côte d'Ivoire but was sent for a scan after experiencing discomfort.

AFCON 2027 Qualifiers: Full List of Players Who Have Withdrawn From Ghana Squad
AFCON 2027 Qualifiers: Full List of Players Who Have Withdrawn From Ghana Squad. Photo by MB Media, DeFodi Images and Richard Sellers/Allstar.
Source: Getty Images

Black Stars hit by multiple withdrawals

The Sheffield United forward has subsequently been ruled out, though reports remain inconsistent on whether the issue is a knee or groin problem.

Read also

Jordan Ayew withdraws from Ghana squad before Ivory Coast clash

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The captain's exit further complicates an already difficult situation for head coach Carlos Queiroz.

Mohammed Kudus was initially named in Queiroz's 24-man squad, but the Tottenham Hotspur attacker opted out of the squad, remaining in London as he continues to recover from a prolonged injury absence.

Nathaniel Adjei, who plays for FC Lorient, has also been officially ruled out due to injury.

Antoine Semenyo of Manchester City has reportedly stepped down from the squad after picking up a swollen ankle, while Thomas Partey, currently with Al Shabab, is unavailable with a hamstring problem.

Experienced full-back Abdul Rahman Baba has also been reported as ruled out due to injury concerns.

Prince Kwabena Adu of Viktoria Plzeň remains a concern after suffering a head injury, though his status had not been definitively confirmed at the time of publishing.

Alidu Seidu, who was drafted in the squad after Jan Gyamerah withdrew due to injury, is also out of the squad.

Read also

Just in: Belgium-based striker gets late Ghana call-up to replace Semenyo

Black Stars' full list of withdrawals

The full picture of those unavailable or under assessment is as follows:

Player

Club

Status

Mohammed Kudus

Tottenham Hotspur

Withdrawn – continuing recovery

Nathaniel Adjei

Lorient

Withdrawn – injury

Prince Kwabena Adu

Viktoria Plzeň

Injury concern – head injury

Antoine Semenyo

Manchester City

Reportedly withdrawn – swollen ankle

Abdul Rahman Baba

PAOK

Reportedly ruled out – injury

Thomas Partey

Al Shabab

Unavailable – hamstring injury

Alidu Seidu

OGC Nice

Reported injury concern – status to be confirmed

Jordan Ayew

Sheffield United

Withdrawn – injury

Ghana open their qualifying campaign away to Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké on September 24 before returning home to face The Gambia in Accra on September 29.

Carlos Queiroz adds 9 players to Ghana squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz had expanded Ghana’s squad after several key players, including Mohammed Kudus, withdrew for medical reasons.

Read also

Just in: Black Stars suffer another injury blow as key player withdraws from Ghana squad

The nine additions include four defenders, one midfielder and four forwards from clubs across Europe and Asia.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Ghana Black StarsGhana FootballGhana Football AssociationAFCON
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