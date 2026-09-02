A collision between a Ford Transit and a Toyota Hiace on the Sege Highway towards Ada left 13 people dead

All 18 people involved in the crash were occupants of the two vehicles, according to reports

Five survivors with critical injuries were rushed to the Sege Polyclinic for medical attention

Thirteen people have been killed and five others critically injured following a collision between a Ford Transit and a Toyota Hiace on the Sege Highway towards Ada.

All 18 individuals involved in the crash were passengers in the two vehicles, according to reports gathered by Citi News.

A collision between a Ford Transit and a Toyota Hiace on the Sege Highway towards Ada leaves 13 people dead. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

The five survivors were transported to the Sege Polyclinic following the accident, where medical personnel are currently attending to them.

The full extent of their injuries has not been confirmed, though their condition is described as critical.

The identities of both the deceased and the injured have not yet been released, and families are yet to be formally notified as the situation continues to develop.

The exact sequence of events that led to the collision has not been established.

Authorities are expected to conduct a formal investigation to determine what caused the two vehicles to collide and to piece together the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The incident has renewed concerns about road safety along the Sege-Ada stretch, a corridor that has previously witnessed fatal accidents. Further details are expected to emerge as investigations progress.

Okankor road crash killed a dozen

YEN.com.gh reported that the multi-vehicle collision near the Ofankor barrier in Accra in the early hours of August 12 killed 12, making it one of the worst crashes in Greater Accra at the time.

At least 13 others sustained injuries following the crash.

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is investigating whether a broken-down tricycle, commonly referred to as an aboboyaa, triggered the multi-vehicle collision.

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Source: YEN.com.gh