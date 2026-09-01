A fatal road crash on the Accra-Kumasi Highway left two people dead and six others injured on Tuesday, September 1, 2026

The Ghana National Fire Service deployed personnel from Suhum to rescue victims, including one person trapped beneath a DAF truck

Preliminary investigations suggest brake failure on the DAF truck triggered the chain reaction crash involving three vehicles

Two people lost their lives, and six others sustained injuries after a multi-vehicle crash at Dr Marbel Junction on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

A fatal multi-vehicle crash on the Accra-Kumasi Highway leaves two dead and six injured. Image credit: GNFS/Facebook

Source: UGC

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) confirmed that the accident involved three vehicles: a DAF truck, a Volkswagen Sprinter bus, and a tricycle.

The Suhum Municipal Fire Station responded quickly, dispatching personnel to manage the scene and assist victims caught in the wreckage.

Among those rescued was one individual found trapped beneath the DAF truck. Firefighters extracted the person from under the vehicle, and they were subsequently taken to Suhum Government Hospital for treatment.

What caused the Dr Marbel Junction crash

Early findings point to brake failure as the root cause of the incident. The DAF truck's brakes reportedly gave out, leaving the driver unable to control the vehicle.

The truck then ploughed into the VW Sprinter bus, which in turn struck a tricycle that had been parked at the junction.

The tricycle bore the worst of the impact and was destroyed. Both the DAF truck and the Sprinter bus suffered damage of varying severity.

The Facebook post below contains more details about the accident.

Ghana Fire urges drivers to prioritise vehicle Maintenance

Following the incident, the GNFS issued a public appeal to motorists across Ghana, stressing the importance of keeping vehicles in proper mechanical condition before hitting the road.

The Service singled out braking systems as a critical component that demands regular inspection and servicing.

The GNFS also called on drivers to exercise greater caution and responsibility behind the wheel, noting that consistent vehicle upkeep and disciplined driving are among the most effective ways to prevent tragedies of this nature.

Reactions to the crash circulated on social media, with many users commending the fire service for its prompt response.

Abdul Rahman Musah wrote:

"Well done guys🙏🙏🙏."

Yusif Pablo added:

"God bless Ghana National Fire Service."

Paul Anormel raised a concern, writing:

"Sometimes I am surprised how you report without the car number. Hmmmm, how do we know if we know the person 🤔."

VIP bus catches Fire on Kumasi-Sunyani road

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a VIP bus travelling from Kumasi to Sunyani caught fire on Saturday evening, August 15, 2026, along the Abuakwa Main Road, with footage from the scene showing the vehicle almost destroyed by the time emergency responders arrived.

The incident occurred on the Kumasi-Sunyani road, one of the major intercity routes in the Ashanti and Bono regions. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and no official statement had been issued by authorities at the time of publication.

When Ghana National Fire Service personnel reached the scene, the bus had already been reduced to a burnt-out shell. Bystanders at the location were openly critical of the response time, directing their frustration at the arriving crews.

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Source: YEN.com.gh