The Ghana Meteorological Agency released its afternoon forecast for Wednesday, September 2, 2026

GMet warned of thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities over parts of Ghana during the afternoon

The agency also cautioned that sea conditions are rough and that overnight temperatures will gradually rise

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, September 2, 2026, warning Ghanaians to expect unsettled conditions through much of the day.

According to GMet, mostly cloudy skies will dominate the afternoon, with thunderstorms and rainfall of varying intensities expected to affect different parts of the country.

The GMet warns of thunderstorms and rain in parts of Ghana this afternoon, September 2, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The showers will not be uniform, meaning some areas could experience heavier downpours while others see only light rain or brief spells.

Sunshine expected later in the afternoon

Despite the overcast start, GMet indicated that some relief is on the way. By mid to late afternoon, certain areas should see breaks in the cloud cover, allowing for spells of sunshine.

The agency did not specify which regions would benefit from these clearer intervals.

On the temperature front, early morning and overnight readings are forecast to increase gradually across the country in the coming days, signalling a slow warming trend as the season progresses.

Rough sea conditions pose risk to mariners

GMet also raised a separate concern for those working on or travelling across Ghanaian waters, describing the current state of the sea as rough.

Fishermen, boat operators, and all those with maritime activities are advised to exercise caution and take necessary precautions before venturing out.

GMet urged the public to stay safe as the changeable weather continues across the country.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

Earlier GMet weather update

In an earlier update, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its weather forecast for Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

Mist and possible drizzle were expected along the eastern coast, while the northern parts of the country were expected to experience thunderstorms.

Cloudy conditions were also expected to build across the country as the day progressed into the evening.

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Source: YEN.com.gh