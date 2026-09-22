Jerry Afriyie has received a late call-up to the Black Stars squad for upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifying fixtures

The 19-year-old, who joined Genk from Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah, is expected to replace the injured Antoine Semenyo

Ghana opens its Group C qualifying campaign against Côte d'Ivoire on September 24 before facing The Gambia five days later

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KRC Genk have confirmed that 19-year-old forward Jerry Afriyie has been handed a late call-up to Ghana's Black Stars squad ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, following the withdrawal of Antoine Semenyo from Carlos Queiroz's group.

Semenyo's unavailability created a vacancy in Ghana's attacking options, prompting the coaching staff to turn to the teenage Genk forward as a replacement ahead of the side's opening Group C fixture against Côte d'Ivoire on September 24.

Jerry Afriyie receives a late call-up to replace the injured Antoine Semenyo ahead of Ghana's 2027 AFCON qualifiers. Photo by Manuel Velasquez.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Jerry Afriyie?

Afriyie is one of the highly rated youngsters in the Ghanaian football landscape.

Having excelled with the Black Satellites – Ghana's Under-20 side – he moved overseas to Al Qadsiah, where he was shipped out on loan to CD Lugo.

He then joined RAAL La Louvière last season before completing a permanent switch to the Belgian Pro League, penning a five-year contract with Genk.

The 19-year-old is a pacey, explosive attacker with the ability to make runs in behind defensive lines, noting his versatility across the forward positions — he can operate on either flank, through the centre or in a support striker role.

According to Transfermarkt, the teenager has made three appearances for Genk since arriving, all from the bench, registering one assist as he continues to bed in at his new club.

That contribution came during a 4-4 draw against Royal Antwerp on August 22, with further substitute outings following against Gent and Club Brugge in September.

Watch Afriyie's assist for Genk, as shared on X:

Afriyie's path to the Black Stars

The call-up is not Afriyie's first taste of senior international football.

According to Ghanasoccernet, he has previously played and scored for the Black Stars after coming through Ghana's national youth setup, giving him a degree of familiarity with the international stage that may ease the transition into a qualifying campaign of considerable significance.

With Semenyo ruled out, Afriyie arrives in the squad as a viable option for Queiroz, who will need firepower available as Ghana bid to make a strong start to their AFCON qualifying push.

It remains to be seen if the Portuguese tactician will hand him more playing time considering the withdrawals of several key faces, including Mohammed Kudus and Semenyo.

Baba Rahman pulls out of Black Stars squad

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Baba Rahman had withdrawn from the Black Stars squad ahead of Ghana’s 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.

The defender became the fourth player to pull out of Carlos Queiroz’s original 24-man squad.

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Source: YEN.com.gh