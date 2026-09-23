The lawyer for Salomey Awiti Bafoh, remanded for allegedly aiding TikToker 'Ghana Jollof', filed a bail application at the High Court after a circuit court refused the request

Bafoh, a nurse and mother of three from Techiman, has been in custody for over 10 days over one count of abetment of crime involving the publication of false news

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia called on the government to free Bafoh, saying intelligence agencies should not be used to pursue citizens over insults

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The lawyer for Salomey Awiti Bafoh, a Techiman-based nurse and mother of three who has been remanded in custody, is set to move a bail application at the High Court Complex on Wednesday at 9 a.m. on her behalf.

Lawyer seeks High Court bail for nurse Salomey Awiti Bafoh, remanded over alleged aid to TikToker Ghana Jollof as free speech concerns intensify in Ghana. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, according to Daily Guide's September 23, 2026 report, filed the application after the Adenta Circuit Court '1' turned down an earlier oral bail request and ordered Bafoh held for two weeks.

She has since spent more than 10 days in custody, accused of acting as a liaison for TikToker Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, widely known as 'Ghana Jollof', in the publication and circulation of videos described by authorities as false and inciting.

"We are very confident that she'll be released to go and enjoy life and take care of her children, who have not had their mother for the last 10 days," Awuah told the press.

He also challenged the rationale for keeping his client detained, insisting that investigations into her case had already concluded.

"Demonstrably from the government's own statement, there's no outstanding investigation to be conducted. So why is she being held?" he said.

Nurse's remand fuels free speech debate

Bafoh faces a single charge of abetment of crime, specifically the publication of false news, for her alleged role in helping circulate Ghana Jollof's videos.

Reports indicate she was picked up in the middle of the night by National Intelligence officers before being arraigned.

Her remand has reignited public debate over what critics see as a clampdown on freedom of expression and the use of state security to silence dissent.

Former Vice President and opposition New Patriotic Party 2028 flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia added his voice to calls for her release, warning that security agencies should not be deployed against citizens over insults directed at the President or other public officials.

"This is not the Ghana we want to build," he stated.

Police declare 'Ghana Jollof' wanted

While Bafoh remains in custody, the Ghana Police Service has declared Barbara Asantewaa Kodua wanted.

A police poster identified the suspect as a 40-year-old fair-complexioned woman who was last seen at Accra International Airport on August 4, 2022 and is believed to be currently in the United Kingdom.

Authorities accuse her of using her TikTok platform to produce videos containing offensive and inciting statements with the potential to provoke violence, and of allegedly threatening to "overthrow the Government of Ghana."

The police statement also referenced claims that Ghana Jollof said: "she will burn Ghana amongst other things."

Although Kodua appears on the charge sheet as the second accused person, no specific charges have been formally levelled against her at this stage.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the nearest police station or call 0500100010.

Ghana Police CID shares forensic findings linking nurse Salomey Baffoe, UK-based Barbara Kodua and influential figures to the full probe into the Ghana Jollof TikTok account. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Police expose high-profile sponsor of Ghana Jollof

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Criminal Investigations Department (CID) shared that its probe into the "Ghana Jollof" TikTok account has uncovered a web of alleged financial transactions linking a Techiman-based senior nurse to high-profile individuals across the country.

CID Director-General COP Lydia Donkor stated at a press briefing, stating that forensic examination of the mobile phone belonging to Salomey Awiti Baffoe established a prior friendship between her and Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, the woman the police believe operates the "Ghana Jollof" account.

Audio interviews conducted as part of the investigation reportedly reinforced that finding.

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Source: YEN.com.gh