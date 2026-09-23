Dumsor Alert: ECG Announces 7-Hour Power Outage for Central Region on September 24
- ECG has announced a fresh power outage affecting several communities in the Central Region
- The temporary disruption is scheduled for Thursday, September 24, 2026, as the power distributor carries out maintenance work
- The full list of affected areas and the outage schedule have been released
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a temporary power outage affecting several communities in the Central Region on Thursday, 24 September 2026.
According to a public notice issued by the power distributor on Wednesday, 23 September, the seven-hour interruption is necessary to enable engineers to carry out emergency maintenance works.
ECG said the exercise is intended to improve the reliability of the local distribution network and enhance service delivery in the affected communities.
Seven-hour power outage scheduled for Thursday
The planned power outage will take place from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Thursday, 24 September 2026.
ECG explained that the temporary shutdown will allow its technical teams to safely undertake critical maintenance work on the distribution network.
The exercise is expected to affect electricity supply to several towns, villages and surrounding communities in the region.
Communities affected by ECG's power outage
The affected areas listed in ECG's notice include:
- Abrem Agona
- Efutu Mampong
- Ankase
- Braase
- Abreshia
- Wassa Ekutuase
- Suhyen
- Wassa Edwenase
- Ayensudo
- Ampenyi
- Dwobo
- Akwakrom
- Abeeye
- Nsadwire
- Dutch Komenda
- Dompuase
- Kissi
- Sekyere Heman Water
- Komenda
- Sefwi
- Ebukrom
- Anweem
- Dumtu
- Kafofzidzi
- Aburansa Dominase
- Egyie Krom
- Benyadze
- Dabir
- Abreshia
- Efutu Mampong
- Ankase
- Braase
- Breman Saaman
- Ayensodo
- Bronyibima
- Sanka
- Attabadze
- Adu Agyei and surrounding communities
ECG apologises for inconvenience
The power distributor acknowledged that the planned maintenance could affect households, businesses and other electricity consumers in the affected areas.
ECG expressed regret over the inconvenience the exercise may cause.
"ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise," the power utility stated in its public notice.
Customers in the affected communities have been advised to plan accordingly for the duration of the maintenance exercise.
Read the ECG public notice on Facebook below:
GMet warns of thunderstorm today
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning forecast for Wednesday, July 23, 2026, covering weather conditions across the country.
Misty and cloudy skies had dominated the morning, with slight rain or thunderstorms affecting a few areas across Ghana.
GMet had warned that thunderstorms and rain would spread across the Middle, Transition and Northern sectors by evening.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.