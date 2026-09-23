ECG has announced a fresh power outage affecting several communities in the Central Region

The temporary disruption is scheduled for Thursday, September 24, 2026, as the power distributor carries out maintenance work

The full list of affected areas and the outage schedule have been released

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a temporary power outage affecting several communities in the Central Region on Thursday, 24 September 2026.

According to a public notice issued by the power distributor on Wednesday, 23 September, the seven-hour interruption is necessary to enable engineers to carry out emergency maintenance works.

The ECG announces a 7-hour power outage for Central Region on September 24, 2026. Photo credit: Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

ECG said the exercise is intended to improve the reliability of the local distribution network and enhance service delivery in the affected communities.

Seven-hour power outage scheduled for Thursday

The planned power outage will take place from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Thursday, 24 September 2026.

ECG explained that the temporary shutdown will allow its technical teams to safely undertake critical maintenance work on the distribution network.

The exercise is expected to affect electricity supply to several towns, villages and surrounding communities in the region.

Communities affected by ECG's power outage

The affected areas listed in ECG's notice include:

Abrem Agona

Efutu Mampong

Ankase

Braase

Abreshia

Wassa Ekutuase

Suhyen

Wassa Edwenase

Ayensudo

Ampenyi

Dwobo

Akwakrom

Abeeye

Nsadwire

Dutch Komenda

Dompuase

Kissi

Sekyere Heman Water

Komenda

Sefwi

Ebukrom

Anweem

Dumtu

Kafofzidzi

Aburansa Dominase

Egyie Krom

Benyadze

Dabir

Abreshia

Efutu Mampong

Ankase

Braase

Breman Saaman

Ayensodo

Bronyibima

Sanka

Attabadze

Adu Agyei and surrounding communities

ECG apologises for inconvenience

The power distributor acknowledged that the planned maintenance could affect households, businesses and other electricity consumers in the affected areas.

ECG expressed regret over the inconvenience the exercise may cause.

"ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise," the power utility stated in its public notice.

Customers in the affected communities have been advised to plan accordingly for the duration of the maintenance exercise.

Read the ECG public notice on Facebook below:

GMet warns of thunderstorm today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning forecast for Wednesday, July 23, 2026, covering weather conditions across the country.

Misty and cloudy skies had dominated the morning, with slight rain or thunderstorms affecting a few areas across Ghana.

GMet had warned that thunderstorms and rain would spread across the Middle, Transition and Northern sectors by evening.

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Source: YEN.com.gh