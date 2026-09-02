Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its weather forecast for Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Mist and possible drizzle are expected along the eastern coast while the north faces thunderstorms

Cloudy conditions are set to build across the country as the day progresses into evening

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its official weather forecast for Wednesday, September 2, 2026, signalling a mixed day across the country's different zones.

Southern Ghana is set to wake up to a misty morning, with residents along the eastern coast likely to experience slight rainfall or drizzle at the start of the day.

The GMet predicts thunderstorms, drizzle and cloudy skies today, September 2, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Conditions in this part of the country will begin on a damp and hazy note before shifting gradually through the day.

Further north, the situation is more dramatic. GMet has warned that thunderstorms, accompanied by rain in some instances, are expected over parts of the northern and transition sectors from the morning hours well into the afternoon.

Residents in those areas should prepare for potentially disruptive weather during peak daytime hours.

Cloudy evening expected nationwide

Away from the storm-prone north and the misty south, broader parts of Ghana will contend with overcast skies throughout the day.

Cloud cover is projected to thicken steadily, with conditions becoming mostly cloudy by evening across the country.

GMet advises Ghanaians to stay informed and take necessary precautions, particularly those travelling through the northern regions, where thunderstorm activity could pose risks to road safety and outdoor activities.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces dumsor schedule for Central Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that several communities in Ghana experienced temporary power interruptions as ECG carried out essential maintenance works.

The affected areas spanned parts of two regions, with residents and businesses advised to prepare for the scheduled outages.

ECG had announced the dates and times for the exercise, along with the full list of affected communities.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh