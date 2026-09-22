The Canadian government officially published the list of communities taking part in the newly launched Rural Community Immigration Pilot

The 14 participating areas span six provinces, from Nova Scotia on the Atlantic coast to British Columbia on the Pacific

Local authorities in each designated community hold the power to directly recommend candidates for regional employment shortages

Canada has officially named the 14 communities set to participate in its newly launched Rural Community Immigration Pilot, a federal programme designed to attract skilled foreign workers to smaller towns and regional areas beyond the country's major cities.

The government published the full list on its official web portal, accompanied by interactive boundary maps to help prospective applicants determine whether a specific location falls within the pilot's geographic scope.

Canada lists 14 communities participating in its Rural Community Immigration Pilot. Photo credit: DAVE CHAN/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

14 Participating communities across Canada

Ontario leads the list with the highest number of designated areas, covering North Bay and Area, Sudbury, Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, and Thunder Bay.

Manitoba and British Columbia each contribute three communities, with Steinbach, Altona/Rhineland, and Brandon representing Manitoba, and West Kootenay, North Okanagan Shuswap, and Peace Liard covering British Columbia.

Saskatchewan is represented by Moose Jaw, Alberta by Claresholm, and Nova Scotia by Pictou County.

Addressing labour shortages outside major hubs

The pilot forms part of Ottawa's broader effort to address workforce shortfalls and demographic decline in non-metropolitan regions.

Federal authorities are hoping to spread economic activity more evenly across the country, easing the concentration of new arrivals in cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal.

A distinctive feature of the pilot is its community-driven approach. Rather than relying solely on federal or provincial immigration criteria, local authorities and development bodies in each participating area have the authority to directly recommend candidates whose skills align with specific regional needs.

This structure gives municipal leaders a more active role in shaping the demographic growth of their communities.

The programme signals a deliberate shift in Canada's immigration strategy, one that prioritises filling gaps in smaller localities that have long struggled to attract and retain workers through conventional immigration channels.

Canada lists occupations for Express Entry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had released a fresh update for Ghanaians and other foreigners hoping to move to the country.

The guidance highlighted specific areas that could attract candidates through targeted Express Entry selection rounds.

The full details outlined the categories applicants needed to know before planning their Canadian immigration journey.

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Source: YEN.com.gh