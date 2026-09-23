The University of Cape Coast announced the opening of its online bed selection portal for awaiting applicants in an official Facebook post on September 22, 2026

Awaiting applicants at UCC can begin selecting their preferred rooms from Thursday, September 24, 2026, starting at 12 midnight

Students must first confirm their admission, pay school fees, and settle accommodation fees before accessing the room selection portal

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has opened its online bed selection portal to awaiting applicants, giving a fresh group of incoming students the chance to secure accommodation in the university's Halls of Residence.

UCC opens its online bed selection portal for awaiting applicants on September 24, 2026, with payment steps and documents required to secure rooms at UCC halls. Image credit: UCC

Source: UGC

In an official announcement published on UCC's Facebook page on September 22, 2026, the university confirmed that the exercise would begin on Thursday, September 24, 2026, from 12 midnight.

The announcement followed an earlier round of bed selection that had been available to admitted fresh students.

How to complete UCC's bed selection process

UCC outlined a clear seven-step procedure for students to follow when accessing the accommodation portal:

1. Confirm admission and pay school fees: Students must first accept their admission offer and settle their school fees before proceeding.

2. Log in to the Student Portal: After paying school fees, students should log in using their Student Registration Number and the password issued after payment, then check the portal for the applicable accommodation fee.

3. Pay accommodation fees: Accommodation payments can be made at any Prudential Bank branch or via the shortcode *772*40#.

4. Log in and access room selection: Students should log back into the Student Portal using their Registration Number and Password, then click on "Room Selection."

5. Hall assignment: The system will automatically assign each student to a hall of residence.

6. Select a room: Once a hall has been assigned, students can click on "Room Selection" to choose a preferred available room within that hall.

7. Print and submit required documents: Students must print and submit three documents to their assigned hall to finalise the process: a Hall Tenancy Agreement, Proof of Hall/Room Selection, and their Admission Letter.

The Facebook post below has the official release from UCC.

Key details for UCC awaiting applicants

UCC urged all students and their parents or guardians to follow the guide carefully to avoid any issues during the selection process.

The university noted that all three printed documents must be physically submitted to the assigned hall for the accommodation process to be considered complete.

Further information is available on the university's official website at ucc.edu.gh.

UCC releases a seven-step guide for online bed selection for 2026 POST-WASSCE freshers. Image credit: XENON HOSTELS UG, Abraham Norman Nortey/FB

Source: UGC

UCC releases guide for freshers seeking beds

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Cape Coast (UCC) released a seven-step guide for fresh students to follow when selecting their beds online ahead of the 2026 academic year.

In an official announcement dated Sunday, 20 September 2026, the university outlined the bed selection process exclusively for students who gained admission through the POST-WASSCE route.

The school made clear that awaiting applicants are not permitted to participate in this exercise and will be notified separately when their own portal opens.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh