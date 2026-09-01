The Ghana Meteorological Agency released its afternoon forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2026, covering the whole country

GMet warned that thunderstorms and rain could hit transition and northern sectors from afternoon into the evening

The agency also flagged rough sea conditions and cautioned residents to stay safe

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2026, warning of thunderstorms and rough seas across parts of the country.

According to GMet, most areas will see a combination of sunshine and cloud cover during the afternoon.

The GMet warns of rough sea as thunderstorms and rain hit parts of Ghana this afternoon, September 1, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, residents in the transition and northern sectors should prepare for thunderstorms and rainfall that could persist from the afternoon well into the evening hours.

Coastal and inland areas on alert

Beyond the northern zones, GMet noted that select locations along the coast as well as certain inland areas could experience light rain or drizzle during the period.

GMet also flagged relatively cool temperatures expected during the night and early morning throughout the country.

Of particular concern is the state of the sea, which GMet has classified as ROUGH.

This warning carries significant implications for fisherfolk, boat operators, and anyone with activities planned on or near the ocean.

Mariners and coastal communities are strongly advised to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary sea travel until conditions improve.

GMet urges the public to stay safe

The agency closed its forecast with a direct safety appeal to the public.

With a mix of sunshine, cloud, thunderstorms, drizzle, and rough coastal waters all expected on the same day, Ghanaians are encouraged to monitor weather developments closely and make informed decisions about travel and outdoor activities.

Those in the northern and transition zones in particular are advised to secure property ahead of the anticipated downpours and to avoid flooded or waterlogged routes during the evening.

Read the afternoon weather alert from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces dumsor in Western, Central regions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that several communities in Ghana were set to experience temporary power interruptions as ECG carried out essential maintenance works.

The affected areas spanned parts of two regions, with residents and businesses advised to prepare for the scheduled outages.

ECG had announced the dates and times for the exercise, with the full list of affected communities provided below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh