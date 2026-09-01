GMet Warns of Rough Sea as Thunderstorms and Rain Hit Parts of Ghana This Afternoon, September 1
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency released its afternoon forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2026, covering the whole country
- GMet warned that thunderstorms and rain could hit transition and northern sectors from afternoon into the evening
- The agency also flagged rough sea conditions and cautioned residents to stay safe
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2026, warning of thunderstorms and rough seas across parts of the country.
According to GMet, most areas will see a combination of sunshine and cloud cover during the afternoon.
However, residents in the transition and northern sectors should prepare for thunderstorms and rainfall that could persist from the afternoon well into the evening hours.
Coastal and inland areas on alert
Beyond the northern zones, GMet noted that select locations along the coast as well as certain inland areas could experience light rain or drizzle during the period.
GMet also flagged relatively cool temperatures expected during the night and early morning throughout the country.
Of particular concern is the state of the sea, which GMet has classified as ROUGH.
This warning carries significant implications for fisherfolk, boat operators, and anyone with activities planned on or near the ocean.
Mariners and coastal communities are strongly advised to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary sea travel until conditions improve.
GMet urges the public to stay safe
The agency closed its forecast with a direct safety appeal to the public.
With a mix of sunshine, cloud, thunderstorms, drizzle, and rough coastal waters all expected on the same day, Ghanaians are encouraged to monitor weather developments closely and make informed decisions about travel and outdoor activities.
Those in the northern and transition zones in particular are advised to secure property ahead of the anticipated downpours and to avoid flooded or waterlogged routes during the evening.
Read the afternoon weather alert from the GMet on X below:
ECG announces dumsor in Western, Central regions
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that several communities in Ghana were set to experience temporary power interruptions as ECG carried out essential maintenance works.
The affected areas spanned parts of two regions, with residents and businesses advised to prepare for the scheduled outages.
ECG had announced the dates and times for the exercise, with the full list of affected communities provided below.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.