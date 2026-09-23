Habib Musah Adams filed a formal petition to Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno on September 14, 2026, over police conduct at his Teshie-Manet property

Adams alleged that construction workers were arrested on multiple occasions and that demolition activity took place at the site while he was attending court

The land dispute is currently before the High Court's Land Division, with the next related criminal hearing scheduled for October 21, 2026

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A Spintex-based businessman has taken his concerns about police conduct directly to the country's top officer, demanding answers over a series of incidents tied to a contested parcel of land in Teshie-Manet.

Businessman Habib Musah Adams petitions IGP over Teshie-Manet land dispute. Image credit: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

Habib Musah Adams filed a formal petition on September 14, 2026, addressed to Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

Copies were sent to the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS), the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and the Registrar of the High Court's Land Division.

Adams's claims about the disputed property

Adams says he has held a 1.49-acre plot at Teshie-Manet, situated opposite the T.B. Joshua Church, since 2012. He told the IGP that trouble began after he started fencing the property in early 2026.

He alleged that on July 14, officers from the Regional Police Headquarters halted construction work and detained one of his labourers.

The following day, he claimed, officers from the Anti-Land Guard Unit returned and arrested six more workers.

Then, on September 9, Adams said demolition activity took place at the property while he, his contractor, and his project manager were all attending a separate court session involving some of his staff.

He noted that a police officer initially arrested the machine operator at the site, but that the situation shifted once additional officers arrived.

The businessman is asking the IGP to establish which officers authorised each intervention and under what circumstances.

He has also called on PIPS to review the arrest and prosecution of 11 tradesmen who were remanded on September 3 before being released after a subsequent court hearing.

His petition additionally seeks to identify an individual referred to as "Mboma" in the document and clarify that person's role in the events.

Civil Case and Court Order

The underlying dispute is being heard in the High Court's Land Division as Habib Musah Adams v. Dr Benjamin Accam and 5 Others, Suit No. LD/0580/2026, which Adams filed on July 27. The Ghana Police Service is listed as a defendant in that case.

On July 30, the court granted an interim injunction restraining all parties from entering or carrying out any activities on the property pending the outcome of the matter.

The allegations contained in the petition have not been independently verified, and neither the Ghana Police Service nor the other parties named in the dispute had issued any public response at the time of this report.

The civil ownership case continues before the High Court, while the next hearing in the related criminal proceedings is set for October 21, 2026.

The Facebook post on the petition is below.

IGP summons commander over extortion allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Inspector-General of Police’s summons to the Volta Regional Police Commander over alleged misconduct at checkpoints along the Aflao–Accra route.

The allegations involve claims of delays, intimidation and extortion targeting local traders.

The complaints have prompted a regional review, with police commanders set to examine the allegations and an inspection team being formed to identify officers who may have been involved. The case comes amid public concern over bribery, with only 23% of Ghanaians saying the police always operate professionally.

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Source: YEN.com.gh