Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning forecast for Thursday, September 3, 2026, warning of reduced visibility in some areas

Mist, fog patches and slight rain are expected over coastal, forest and hilly zones during the early hours

Thunderstorms and rain are forecast to develop across the middle, transition and northern sectors from afternoon into evening

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Thursday, September 3, 2026, alerting Ghanaians to a mix of cloudy conditions, fog and potential thunderstorms throughout the day.

According to GMet, the morning will begin largely overcast, with slight rainfall and patches of mist or fog expected over coastal, forest and hilly parts of the country.

The GMet warns of rain, fog and thunderstorms in Ghana today, September 3, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

These conditions could significantly limit visibility for road users and commuters in affected areas, making early-morning travel particularly hazardous.

As the morning gives way to midday, the agency notes that sunshine will break through intermittently, alternating with periods of cloudiness across the country.

Afternoon thunderstorms to hit middle and northern Ghana

From the afternoon into the evening hours, conditions are forecast to deteriorate across the middle, transition and northern sectors of Ghana.

Thunderstorms and rainfall are expected to develop in these zones, which residents and travellers in those regions should prepare for ahead of time.

GMet routinely issues daily forecasts to help Ghanaians plan their activities and stay safe during periods of adverse weather, particularly during the rainy season when conditions can shift rapidly.

Residents across all affected zones are advised to exercise caution, especially motorists navigating foggy roads in the morning and those in the north who may encounter heavy downpours later in the day.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Mahama orders GH¢300 million to tackle flooding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had directed the immediate release of GH¢300 million from the Contingency Fund to support victims of the Accra floods.

The funds were split equally, with GH¢150 million allocated for urgent assistance to affected communities.

The President also ordered the deployment of security personnel to assist NADMO in ongoing rescue operations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh