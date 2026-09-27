Ghanaian sports broadcaster Abou Diaby confirmed his exit from Fakye TV in an emotional farewell post

Diaby thanked Fakye TV management, colleagues, and the sports team for their support during his time at the station

The popular broadcaster did not disclose his next destination, leaving followers eagerly waiting to see where he resurfaces

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Popular Ghanaian sports journalist Abeiku Dadson, popularly known as Abou Diaby, has confirmed his exit from Fakye TV, closing yet another chapter in a career that has taken him through several prominent media houses across the country.

Abou Diaby parts ways with Fakye TV after a short stint with the Bantama-based media house. Photo credit: Abou Diaby/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Abou Diaby confirms Fakye TV exit

Dadson shared the news through a heartfelt farewell message on X, expressing deep gratitude for his time at the station and signalling that another move is already on the horizon.

"Saying goodbye to my former station, FAKYE TV. As one chapter comes to an end, I'm filled with gratitude for the memories, lessons, friendships, and experiences that shaped my journey," he wrote on Sunday, September 27.

He added:

"FAKYE TV will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you to the management, my colleagues, and the entire Sports Team for believing in me and being part of my journey. FAKYE TV, thank you for everything. 🙏 On to the next chapter."

Abou Diaby's career across Ghana's sports media

Before landing at Fakye TV, Dadson had already carved out a respected name for himself across multiple platforms.

According to Sean City, he began his broadcasting career in Berekum, working with Agoro FM and Shalom FM before making his way to Kumasi.

Below is a photo of Diaby during his stint with Shalom FM, as shared on X:

It was in the Garden City where his profile grew significantly. At Wontumi FM, he co-hosted alongside well-known broadcaster King Eben, building a loyal following within the Kumasi sports fraternity.

He later moved to Sompa FM and Television, where he continued to grow his audience before leaving the company roughly a year ago.

His arrival at Fakye TV had been met with enthusiasm from supporters who were keen to see where the renowned broadcaster would continue delivering sports content. His departure now leaves that question open once again.

What comes next for Abou Diaby?

Dadson offered no specifics about where his career will take him next.

The closing line of his message, "On to the next chapter," was deliberately vague, leaving his followers with little more than anticipation.

Given the trajectory of his career and the goodwill he has built across Ghana's sports broadcasting circles, attention will be on which station or platform welcomes him next.

Fancy Di Maria confirms Wontumi FM exit

In a similar publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Fancy Di Maria had confirmed his departure from Wontumi FM and TV.

The ace presenter announced his exit on Sunday, September 20, thanking the station’s management and audience for their support.

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Source: YEN.com.gh