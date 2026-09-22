The Ghana Meteorological Agency released its afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2026

GMet warned of thunderstorms and rain expected across the transition, northern, and parts of the middle sectors from late afternoon

The agency also cautioned that sea conditions were rough, urging residents and seafarers to stay safe

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, 22 September 2026, advising Ghanaians across all regions to prepare for varying conditions throughout the day.

According to GMet, southern Ghana will experience variably cloudy skies through much of the afternoon, with sunshine gradually becoming more prominent from mid-afternoon onwards.

GMet names areas likely to experience thunderstorms and rain this afternoon, September 22, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

In contrast, northern Ghana is expected to enjoy mostly sunny conditions for the better part of the day.

The more significant weather activity, however, is anticipated later in the day.

From late afternoon into the evening, thunderstorms and rainfall are forecast to develop across the transition zone, the northern sector, and isolated areas slightly north of the coastline, as well as portions of the middle sector of the country.

Rough Sea conditions forecast

GMet also flagged the state of the sea as rough, rated at level 2, a condition that poses potential hazards for fishing communities, recreational water users, and maritime activities along Ghana's coastline.

The agency urged the public to remain vigilant and stay safe as the weather evolves through the evening hours.

Residents in the affected inland areas are advised to take precautions against potential flash flooding, strong winds, and reduced visibility that often accompany thunderstorm activity, particularly during the transition season when weather patterns can shift rapidly.

Read the afternoon weather alert from the GMet on X below:

GMet's earlier weather warning

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning weather forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

GMet had warned of mist, fog and reduced visibility along the coast and in forested and mountainous areas.

Thunderstorms and rain were also expected to develop across the middle, transition and northern sectors later in the day.

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Source: YEN.com.gh