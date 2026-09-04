The Toyota Vitz remains a popular choice among Ghanaian drivers because of its fuel efficiency, compact size and relatively affordable maintenance

Foreign-used models dominate the Ghanaian market, with prices varying according to year, engine size, mileage and overall condition

Brand-new Vitz models are difficult to find locally, but buyers can import the newer version sold in other African markets

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The Toyota Vitz is one of the most recognisable small cars on Ghanaian roads. It is commonly used as a private vehicle and for ride-hailing services because it is economical and easy to operate within busy cities.

Cost of owning a Toyota Vitz in Ghana, from used to brand-new options. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Buyers interested in owning one can choose from locally used, foreign-used and, in rare cases, brand-new options. However, the amount required differs considerably across these categories.

Foreign-used Toyota Vitz prices

A review of current advertisements on Jiji Ghana shows more than 500 Toyota Vitz vehicles listed for sale. Over 300 are classified as foreign-used, while the remaining units are mostly locally used.

Foreign-used prices generally fall within the following ranges:

Model year Estimated foreign-used price 2005–2007 GH¢55,000–GH¢75,000 2008–2010 GH¢75,000–GH¢100,000 2011–2013 GH¢90,000–GH¢120,000 2014–2016 GH¢105,000–GH¢140,000 2017–2019 GH¢125,000–GH¢165,000

For instance, some foreign-used 2010 models are advertised for approximately GH¢95,000, while 2014 versions can cost around GH¢110,000. Buyers targeting 2015 and 2016 models may require between GH¢125,000 and GH¢140,000.

The engine option can also affect the price. The Vitz is commonly available with 1.0-litre, 1.3-litre and 1.5-litre engines. Models with reverse cameras, push-start systems and higher specifications may cost more.

Brand-new Toyota Vitz options

Brand-new Toyota Vitz vehicles are uncommon in Ghana. At the time of the market check, none of the hundreds of Vitz vehicles advertised on Jiji was classified as brand new.

However, Toyota currently sells a newer 1.0-litre Vitz in South Africa. Its recommended retail price ranges from approximately R182,400 for the base manual version to R229,400 for the higher automatic model.

Converted at recent exchange rates, the vehicle alone costs approximately GH¢130,000 to GH¢163,000 before transportation and Ghanaian import charges.

After shipping, insurance, customs duties, clearing expenses and a dealer’s margin are added, a Ghanaian buyer may require an estimated GH¢180,000 to GH¢250,000 for a brand-new Toyota Vitz.

Prices remain subject to exchange-rate movements, the vehicle’s specifications and customs valuation. Buyers should therefore request a complete landed-cost estimate before importing one.

Rough cost of Toyota Vitz port clearance

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that buyers looking to import Toyota Vitz vehicles often have to factor in port clearing costs before making a decision.

The amount can vary depending on model year, engine size, valuation, and other import-related charges, with newer versions generally more expensive.

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Source: YEN.com.gh