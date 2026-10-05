Lawyer Maurice Ampaw made a public appeal to President John Mahama over the imprisonment of businessman Chairman Wontumi

Maurice Ampaw called on Ibrahim Mahama to personally visit Wontumi in prison and hold a deep conversation with him

The lawyer warned the President against advisers he described as sycophants who encourage arrests rather than offer honest counsel

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has appealed to President John Mahama to consider the condition of jailed businessman and politician Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, urging the President to reflect on his situation.

Maurice Ampaw emotionally appeals to President Mahama to help jailed Chairman Wontumi. Image credit: Wontumi TV, Trend GH

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Wontumi TV in a video shared by Jonnex on X on Sunday, October 4, 2026, Ampaw also called on Ibrahim Mahama to visit Wontumi in prison and have a conversation with him.

Maurice Ampaw appeals to President Mahama

According to the lawyer, Chairman Wontumi is going through a difficult period in prison and could benefit from an intervention by the President.

He further sent a heartfelt message to Ibrahim Mahama, saying:

“But I pray Ibrahim Mahama also remember his younger brother, Chairman Wontumi.

He added that there comes a time when people must put aside their differences and consider how best to move the country forward.

Ampaw also appealed to President Mahama to use the opportunity to reflect on his relationship with Wontumi and reconsider his position on the situation.

The lawyer stressed that life is unpredictable and that no individual can expect to win every battle.

“Time is too short. We don't have time. Day in, day out, human beings are getting closer to the grave,” he said.

Maurice Ampaw warns Mahama against sycophants

Maurice Ampaw further urged President Mahama not to be overly influenced by people he described as sycophants who constantly encourage him to pursue arrests and imprisonment.

He argued that people who genuinely care about the President should be willing to tell him when they believe something is not right, rather than simply praising his actions.

“President Mahama, those people are lying to you. They don't love you,” Ampaw said, accusing some individuals of pretending to support the President because they benefit from his generosity.

The lawyer maintained that genuine supporters should be able to look the President in the face and offer honest advice, including pointing out areas where they believe his decisions could be reconsidered.

His comments come amid continued attention surrounding Wontumi's imprisonment, with Ampaw using his platform to make a direct appeal to President Mahama to consider a more conciliatory approach.

Ampaw's appeal focused on the need for reflection, reconciliation and humanity, as he urged the President to put aside political acrimony and consider helping Wontumi.

The X video of Maurice Ampaw is below.

Chairman Wontumi apologises to Mahama from prison

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Chairman Wontumi’s apology to President John Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, delivered through his spokesperson as he seeks presidential clemency while serving a 20-year sentence for illegal mining.

The apology followed campaign-period remarks about the couple, while Wontumi’s lawyers prepare to appeal his conviction. His spokesperson described the outreach as an effort at reconciliation, not an admission that political tensions influenced the case.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh