How Much It May Cost to Build Four Chamber-and-Hall Units for Rent in Ghana
- Four modest chamber-and-hall self-contained units could occupy approximately 160 to 200 square metres
- Completing the project with standard materials may cost between GH¢850,000 and GH¢1.25 million
- The estimate excludes the cost of land, furnishing, a fence wall, and other external developments
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Building four chamber-and-hall self-contained units can provide a property owner with regular rental income. However, the amount needed to complete such a project in Ghana depends heavily on its location, design and choice of materials.
For this estimate, each unit comprises one bedroom, a living room, kitchen, bathroom and small entrance area. The four units would be arranged in a compact single-storey block with shared walls to reduce construction expenses.
Estimated construction cost
A standard project covering approximately 160 to 200 square metres may cost between GH¢850,000 and GH¢1.25 million to complete in 2026.
Stage
Estimated cost
Drawings, permits and professional fees
GH¢35,000–GH¢65,000
Site preparation and foundation
GH¢130,000–GH¢190,000
Blockwork and structural work
GH¢180,000–GH¢250,000
Roofing and ceiling
GH¢90,000–GH¢130,000
Doors and windows
GH¢70,000–GH¢110,000
Plumbing and electrical work
GH¢90,000–GH¢140,000
Tiling, painting and other finishes
GH¢170,000–GH¢250,000
Contingency allowance
GH¢70,000–GH¢115,000
The figures are planning estimates rather than a contractor’s quotation. A 2026 Ghana-focused construction study found that detailed estimates were considerably higher than many informal quotations because the latter frequently excluded structural steel, plastering, floor screeding and complete utility installations.
Building-material prices also vary among regions and suppliers. Cement, for example, was estimated at around GH¢85 to GH¢95 per bag earlier in 2026. The Ghana Statistical Service uses its Prime Building Cost Index to monitor changes in construction inputs.
Factors that change the amount
Using simple roofing, locally manufactured tiles and ordinary aluminium windows could keep the project near the lower end of the range. POP ceilings, fitted kitchens, premium sanitary ware and elaborate roofing would push the total upwards.
The estimate does not include land, furniture, air conditioners, a borehole, paving or a complete fence wall. Poor soil conditions could also require a more expensive foundation.
Before construction begins, the owner should obtain an approved plan and a detailed bill of quantities from qualified professionals. This will provide a more accurate cost based on the specific location, dimensions and finishing standard selected.
What GH¢50,000 can cover when building
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.
Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.
The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.