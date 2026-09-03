Four modest chamber-and-hall self-contained units could occupy approximately 160 to 200 square metres

Completing the project with standard materials may cost between GH¢850,000 and GH¢1.25 million

The estimate excludes the cost of land, furnishing, a fence wall, and other external developments

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Building four chamber-and-hall self-contained units can provide a property owner with regular rental income. However, the amount needed to complete such a project in Ghana depends heavily on its location, design and choice of materials.

Amount needed to build four chamber-and-hall rental units in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

For this estimate, each unit comprises one bedroom, a living room, kitchen, bathroom and small entrance area. The four units would be arranged in a compact single-storey block with shared walls to reduce construction expenses.

Estimated construction cost

A standard project covering approximately 160 to 200 square metres may cost between GH¢850,000 and GH¢1.25 million to complete in 2026.

Stage Estimated cost Drawings, permits and professional fees GH¢35,000–GH¢65,000 Site preparation and foundation GH¢130,000–GH¢190,000 Blockwork and structural work GH¢180,000–GH¢250,000 Roofing and ceiling GH¢90,000–GH¢130,000 Doors and windows GH¢70,000–GH¢110,000 Plumbing and electrical work GH¢90,000–GH¢140,000 Tiling, painting and other finishes GH¢170,000–GH¢250,000 Contingency allowance GH¢70,000–GH¢115,000

The figures are planning estimates rather than a contractor’s quotation. A 2026 Ghana-focused construction study found that detailed estimates were considerably higher than many informal quotations because the latter frequently excluded structural steel, plastering, floor screeding and complete utility installations.

Building-material prices also vary among regions and suppliers. Cement, for example, was estimated at around GH¢85 to GH¢95 per bag earlier in 2026. The Ghana Statistical Service uses its Prime Building Cost Index to monitor changes in construction inputs.

Factors that change the amount

Using simple roofing, locally manufactured tiles and ordinary aluminium windows could keep the project near the lower end of the range. POP ceilings, fitted kitchens, premium sanitary ware and elaborate roofing would push the total upwards.

The estimate does not include land, furniture, air conditioners, a borehole, paving or a complete fence wall. Poor soil conditions could also require a more expensive foundation.

Before construction begins, the owner should obtain an approved plan and a detailed bill of quantities from qualified professionals. This will provide a more accurate cost based on the specific location, dimensions and finishing standard selected.

What GH¢50,000 can cover when building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.

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Source: YEN.com.gh