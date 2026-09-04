A three-day search operation in Kruger National Park's Pretoriuskop section began after a suspect fled into Mestel Dam to escape rangers

Field Rangers had encountered four individuals allegedly conducting illegal net-fishing in the park in the early hours of 28 August 2026

SANParks confirmed the tragic finding in an official statement, with SAPS now leading a formal investigation into the incident

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A search operation inside Kruger National Park ended in tragedy on 31 August 2026, after human remains were recovered from Mestel Dam in the park's Pretoriuskop section, three days after a suspect fled into the water to escape arrest.

A search operation in Kruger National Park concludes with the recovery of human remains from Mestel Dam following a suspect's escape during an illegal fishing incident. Image credit: Joberg (etc)

Source: UGC

The incident began in the early hours of 28 August 2026, when Field Rangers came across four individuals allegedly carrying out illegal net-fishing in the area.

Three of the four cooperated and were taken into custody without resistance.

The fourth person entered Mestel Dam in a bid to evade capture, immediately putting their life at risk.

Multi-day search ends in tragedy

Rescue teams launched an urgent response, conducting an extensive search over several days that covered both the park's interior and areas beyond its borders.

On 31 August 2026, monitoring rangers located human remains in the dam. Emergency services and the South African Police Service (SAPS) assisted in removing the deceased from the water.

South African National Parks (SANParks) confirmed the discovery through an official statement issued by Head of Communication and Spokesperson JP Louw.

The statement described the loss as "a profound tragedy that weighs heavily on everyone involved" and offered condolences to the family and community of the deceased.

SANParks also recognised the efforts of all rescue personnel, expressing "immense gratitude" to the teams who carried out what it called a "gruelling" multi-day operation.

The X post below provides more details about the recovery of the human remains from the national park.

SAPS leads the formal investigation

SAPS has taken over the investigation and is conducting a forensic identification process to establish the identity of the deceased and bring closure to the family.

Illegal fishing within Kruger National Park constitutes a criminal offence.

Members of the public with information relevant for the investigation are encouraged to contact Kruger National Park's Communications General Manager, Reynold "Rey" Thakhuli, on +27 (0)73 373 4999.

Chaos erupts in New Winneba, Central Region, leaving three dead and about 15 injured as armed men damage property and police reinforce security. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

3 die in New Winneba clash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that three people lost their lives, and approximately 15 others have been hospitalised following a violent attack on New Winneba Township in Ghana's Central Region on Tuesday, 1 September 2026.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed that those receiving treatment, among them a police officer, were transferred to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba.

According to police, a group of around 300 individuals from the communities of Gomoa Oguakrom, Gomoa Yenkuadze, and Gomoa Pomadze descended on New Winneba at approximately 10:40 a.m.

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Source: YEN.com.gh