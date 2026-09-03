The NPP issued a formal statement on September 3, 2026, targeting remarks made by Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie in a circulating video

The party accused the Chief Justice of making partisan comparisons favouring the NDC government over the previous NPP administration

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong also raised concerns about the Judiciary's conduct in cases involving opposition figures

The New Patriotic Party has called on Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie to either retract comments it considers politically partisan or step down from the bench and formally align himself with the National Democratic Congress.

The demand, contained in a statement signed by NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong and issued on September 3, 2026, follows the circulation of a video in which the Chief Justice appeared to favourably compare the performance of the current NDC-led government and its appointees with that of the previous NPP administration.

The NPP issues a formal statement targeting the viral remarks made by Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie. Credit: Ghana Prisons Service

Source: Facebook

In the video, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie is heard saying: "Sometimes when we hear how well some state organisations are doing now, we wonder what we really have been doing in the past eight years."

The NPP described those remarks as wholly incompatible with the office of the head of Ghana's Judiciary.

The party argued that the Chief Justice is constitutionally obligated to remain politically neutral, bound by a judicial oath to administer justice without fear, favour, affection or ill will.

Beyond the video, the party also took issue with what it characterised as the Chief Justice's regular appearances at events hosted by political appointees of the current government, warning that such conduct risks eroding public confidence in the independence of the Judiciary.

NPP Cites ORAL Cases and Alleged Judicial Bias

The statement went further, raising questions about a reported commitment by the Chief Justice to do everything possible to support the success of President John Dramani Mahama's agenda.

The NPP argued this position was untenable given that several individuals connected to the party are currently facing prosecution under the government's Operation Recover All Loot initiative, widely known as ORAL.

"A Chief Justice swears a single oath, and it is to the Constitution: to no President, no party and no agenda," the party stated.

The NPP also alleged that the Judiciary under Justice Baffoe-Bonnie has displayed bias against opposition figures, pointing to what it called the "extraordinary alacrity" with which vacation warrants have been issued in cases involving NPP members.

The party did not call for an investigation but was unambiguous in its ultimatum: retract the comments publicly or vacate the office and join the NDC as a card-bearing member.

NPP MPs boycott Chief Justice nominee vetting

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that members of the Minority on the Appointments Committee of Parliament boycotted the vetting of current Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie.

They were upset with the nomination process, which proceeded despite Torkornoo's pending lawsuits.

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Source: YEN.com.gh