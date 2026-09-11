Dumsor Alert: ECG Explains Cause of Power Outage in Parts of Central Region

Several communities in Ghana’s Central Region have been hit by a major power outage

The disruption has affected residents and businesses across a number of areas

ECG has now provided an important update on the situation and its efforts to address it

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has explained the cause of a widespread power outage affecting several communities in the Central Region.

The disruption occurred after an underground cable at the Cape Coast Bulk Supply Point (BSP) was damaged.

The ECG explains the recent cause of power outage in parts of the Central Region. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

ECG’s Central Region branch issued an official notice on Friday, September 11, 2026, informing affected customers about the cause of the power outage.

Communities affected by power outage

According to ECG, the electricity supply disruption has affected several communities and areas across the region.

The affected locations include:

Saltpond (entire town)

Briwa

Mankessim

Anomabo

Ekumfi

Surrounding communities

The outage has disrupted electricity supply to households, businesses and other customers within the affected areas.

ECG begins emergency repair work

ECG said its technical teams are currently on site working to repair the damaged underground cable and restore power to affected customers.

The power distribution company assured residents and businesses that its engineers are working to resolve the challenge as quickly as possible.

"ECG wishes to assure affected customers that our engineers are working assiduously to resolve the challenge and restore supply," the company stated.

ECG also apologised for the inconvenience caused to residents and commercial entities operating within the affected communities.

The company has not yet announced a specific time for the full restoration of electricity but said repair work is ongoing.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take the necessary precautions with electrical appliances while the repair works continue.

Read the ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

GMet forecasts rain and thunderstorms today

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning weather forecast for Friday, September 11, 2026, covering several regions.

GMet had warned of mist and fog patches over high ground and forest areas, which could have reduced visibility across multiple towns.

The agency had also flagged rough sea conditions and urged fisherfolk to exercise caution before heading out.

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Source: YEN.com.gh