Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of the Ashanti Region

The power distributor published a notice on September 3, confirming the planned outages

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works across the country that will result in temporary power interruptions in the Ashanti Region on September 6.

The power distributor issued a notice on September 3 indicating the planned maintenance, which has been a fixture in 2026.

ECG Announces 8-Hour Maintenance Dumsor in Ashanti Region This Weekend

Source: Facebook

In a notice on Facebook, the power distributor noted that the power will be out from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

The affected communities are:

PGausu

Bidiem Nyameso

Nhyiaeso

Tweapiase

Hia

Numerso

Fehiakobo

Sukuumu

Domeabra and surrounding areas.

Government's plan to address dumsor disruptions

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ministry of Energy announced an 18-month intervention scheme to address the power cuts, costing at least GH¢4 billion.

Under this, 11 power station transformers will be installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 are expected to be deployed during the same period.

The second phase of the intervention programme, expected to run for three to six months, was said to involve replacing about 2,000 deteriorated poles across Ghana.

The final phase, which accounts for about GH¢2 billion of the total budget, will address major backbone infrastructure, including 33-kilovolt feeders and regional system upgrades, to be completed within 18 months.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh