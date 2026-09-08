A suspected fraudster collected money from a civil servant and his relatives by promising to enlist them into Ghana's security services

The accused reportedly used a WhatsApp group called 'Limited Job Opportunities' to advertise fake recruitment slots

Osei-Wusu has been charged with defrauding by false pretences and pleaded not guilty before an Accra Circuit Court

A travel and tour agent has been remanded in custody after allegedly collecting GH¢107,000 from a civil servant and members of his family, with promises of securing their recruitment into multiple Ghanaian security agencies.

Clement Osei-Wusu, a resident of Weija SCC in Accra, appeared before an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Mr Joseph Y. Kunsong.

Security Service Recruitment Fraud: Travel Agent Arrested After Nabbing GH¢107,000

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that he faces a charge of defrauding by false pretences and pleaded not guilty. The court remanded him to reappear on September 22, 2026.

Prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Raymond Ackom, told the court that in October 2025, the complainant, a civil servant from the Bono Region, joined a WhatsApp group called "Limited Job Opportunities" administered by Osei-Wusu.

The group was used to advertise recruitment slots in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Ghana Police Service (GPS), Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The complainant's cousin, Gbenyare Yahaya, who was also a member of the group, reached out to Osei-Wusu for more details and passed the information on to the complainant. Osei-Wusu quoted GH¢15,000 for a GRA placement and GH¢19,000 for the GAF and other security services.

On October 17, 2025, the complainant and Yahaya visited the accused's office at Weija SCC and made payments for two GAF slots. Osei-Wusu also indicated he had vacancies in the GIS and GPS.

A further GH¢35,000 was transferred into the accused's Fidelity Bank account on December 24, 2025.

In 2026, an additional GH¢20,000 was paid via mobile money and two rural bank accounts to cover two GPS slots.

Accused Blocked Contact After Collecting Funds

The prosecution told the court that Osei-Wusu later demanded a further GH¢5,000, claiming it was necessary to move the complainant's son from a second batch of GAF recruits to the first batch.

After collecting all the various sums, the accused allegedly failed to deliver on any of his promises and cut off all communication with the complainant.

The complainant formally reported the matter to the police on August 8, 2026, which led to Osei-Wusu's arrest. The prosecution noted that the accused admitted to the offence in his caution statement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh