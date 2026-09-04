NACOC and National Security operatives arrested a 51-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife in Accra on Thursday, September 3, 2026

Jibreel Hardi was reportedly intercepted in Weija while on his way to meet a buyer, with illegal substances found in his vehicle

A firearm with 50 rounds of ammunition was among the items retrieved from the couple's residence during the joint operation

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A 51-year-old man identified as Jibreel Hardi and his 42-year-old wife, Abiba Fatawu, have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) for allegedly supplying illegal substances across Accra.

NACOC and National Security operatives arrested Jibreel Hardi and his wife, Abiba Fatawu, in Accra for alleged illegal substance dealing and possession of a firearm. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The arrest, according to Graphiconline, took place on Thursday, September 3, 2026, following a sustained intelligence-led operation conducted jointly by NACOC's Special Operations undercover unit and National Security operatives.

Couple arrested in Weija joint operation

NACOC officials intercepted Jibreel at around 11 am in Weija, in the Ga South Municipality of Greater Accra, as he was reportedly en route to meet a buyer.

A search of his vehicle at the point of arrest turned up large quantities of dried leaves wrapped in polythene, suspected to be Indian hemp, as well as packets of Tramadol.

The operation did not end there. NACOC officials proceeded to the couple's home, where further quantities of the suspected substances were found.

Also retrieved from the residence was a firearm loaded with 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Wife arrested as accomplice

Abiba Fatawu, who was at the residence at the time of the search, was taken into custody for her alleged role as an accomplice.

Authorities indicated that surveillance conducted over an extended period had implicated her as a collaborator in the operation.

Both Jibreel Hardi and Abiba Fatawu are currently in NACOC custody.

They are being processed for court appearance, and the seized exhibits have been submitted for forensic examination.

NACOC's Head of Public Relations, Francis Amoah, sends a strong warning to Ghanaian students over substance abuse. Photo credit: Citnewsroom.

Source: UGC

NACOC sends strong warning to Ghanaian students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) warned that illicit substance networks are increasingly infiltrating Senior High Schools (SHS) and universities nationwide, posing a severe threat to students.

Recent intelligence indicates that illegal substance syndicates are moving beyond street peddling to operate directly within educational institutions.

Speaking on Channel One Newsroom, NACOC’s Head of Public Relations, Francis Amoah, stated that many schools have already enforced strict disciplinary penalties against students for illegal substance offences.

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Source: YEN.com.gh