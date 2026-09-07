Collins Nuamah: NPP National Treasurer Aspirant Survives Serious Car Crash on Kwahu Road
- Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah, an NPP National Treasurer aspirant, was involved in a serious car accident on the Kwahu Road on Saturday, September 5, 2026
- The crash occurred at around 8:30 pm while Nuamah was returning from campaign activities in the Afram Plains North and South areas
- Footage of Nuamah receiving hospital treatment has circulated on social media, prompting his campaign team to suspend activities
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Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Treasurer aspirant, survived a serious road accident on the Kwahu Road on Saturday, September 5, 2026.
The unfortunate incident involving the NPP politician happened at approximately 8:30 pm while he was travelling back from campaign engagements in the Afram Plains North and South constituencies ahead of the party's national executives election.
Images circulating online showed the extent of the damage to his vehicle — a badly crushed front end, a shattered windscreen, and severely twisted metal, all photographed at night from multiple angles.
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A separate clip showed Nuamah lying on a hospital examination table, shirtless and connected to ECG monitoring equipment, with hospital wristbands on his wrists as he received urgent medical treatment.
Nuamah's campaign suspended after Kwahu road crash
Following the accident, those close to the NPP aspirant confirmed that his campaign for the National Treasurer position has been temporarily put on hold to allow him to receive the medical attention he requires.
Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah's campaign team noted that further updates on his condition and the resumption of campaign activities would be communicated in due course.
The footage was shared by Patrick Mensah Nartey and quickly spread across Facebook, drawing widespread concern from supporters and well-wishers.
The Facebook video announcing Collins Nuamah's accident is below:
Reactions to Collins Nuamah's accident
Fellow NPP members and supporters responded with an outpouring of prayers and goodwill messages after the video emerged online.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:
Nabil Talisman Abubakar wrote:
"Speedy recovery, Director."
Nana Osei said:
"Wish him a speedy recovery. It's not easy o. Seeking to serve is a great task."
Maame Akua Omari added:
"May the healing mercies of God locate you 🙏."
Social media star Adjetey involved in accident
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian internet sensation Adjetey, who sparked concern following a video that surfaced online showing him lying on the ground after an apparent motorbike accident.
The footage showed him struggling to stand as onlookers rushed to assist, leaving many wondering about the nature of his injuries and the circumstances surrounding the incident.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh