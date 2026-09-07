Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah, an NPP National Treasurer aspirant, was involved in a serious car accident on the Kwahu Road on Saturday, September 5, 2026

The crash occurred at around 8:30 pm while Nuamah was returning from campaign activities in the Afram Plains North and South areas

Footage of Nuamah receiving hospital treatment has circulated on social media, prompting his campaign team to suspend activities

Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Treasurer aspirant, survived a serious road accident on the Kwahu Road on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

NPP National Treasurer aspirant Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah survives a serious car crash on the Kwahu road. Photo source: Patrick Mensah Nartey, Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah

Source: Facebook

The unfortunate incident involving the NPP politician happened at approximately 8:30 pm while he was travelling back from campaign engagements in the Afram Plains North and South constituencies ahead of the party's national executives election.

Images circulating online showed the extent of the damage to his vehicle — a badly crushed front end, a shattered windscreen, and severely twisted metal, all photographed at night from multiple angles.

A separate clip showed Nuamah lying on a hospital examination table, shirtless and connected to ECG monitoring equipment, with hospital wristbands on his wrists as he received urgent medical treatment.

Nuamah's campaign suspended after Kwahu road crash

Following the accident, those close to the NPP aspirant confirmed that his campaign for the National Treasurer position has been temporarily put on hold to allow him to receive the medical attention he requires.

Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah's campaign team noted that further updates on his condition and the resumption of campaign activities would be communicated in due course.

The footage was shared by Patrick Mensah Nartey and quickly spread across Facebook, drawing widespread concern from supporters and well-wishers.

The Facebook video announcing Collins Nuamah's accident is below:

Reactions to Collins Nuamah's accident

Fellow NPP members and supporters responded with an outpouring of prayers and goodwill messages after the video emerged online.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Nabil Talisman Abubakar wrote:

"Speedy recovery, Director."

Nana Osei said:

"Wish him a speedy recovery. It's not easy o. Seeking to serve is a great task."

Maame Akua Omari added:

"May the healing mercies of God locate you 🙏."

Social media star Adjetey involved in accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian internet sensation Adjetey, who sparked concern following a video that surfaced online showing him lying on the ground after an apparent motorbike accident.

The footage showed him struggling to stand as onlookers rushed to assist, leaving many wondering about the nature of his injuries and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Source: YEN.com.gh