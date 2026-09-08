The US Department of State has given some hints about when the DV-2027 programme will be announced

The update came shortly after the release of DV-2026 lottery results, putting prospective applicants on notice to monitor official channels

Ghanaians interested in the Green Card lottery have been warned against fraudulent agents and third-party websites

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The US Department of State has signalled that the Diversity Visa 2027 programme is on the horizon, issuing a brief but pointed update for prospective applicants across the world, including Ghanaians hoping to secure a pathway to American permanent residency.

The details are captured on the State Department's official website in the wake of the DV-2026 lottery results.

The US Department of State gives some hints about when the DV-2027 programme will be announced. Credit: PS Photography/ Mario Tama

Source: Getty Images

Per the information, no specific opening date was given, but the department made clear that one is coming.

"Dates for the DV-2027 program registration period will be widely publicised in the coming months. Those interested in entering the DV-2027 program should check the Department of State's Diversity Visa web page in the coming months," the department stated.

The State Department's message carries a clear instruction: go directly to the official Diversity Visa page rather than depending on outside sources.

Third-party platforms have a track record of circulating incorrect registration windows, and the department has previously cautioned that fraudulent websites and individuals sometimes charge fees for an entirely free process.

Ghanaians who intend to enter the DV-2027 lottery are urged to rely solely on the official State Department Diversity Visa page for accurate and timely information.

What the Green Card Lottery Offers

The Diversity Visa programme, widely known as the Green Card lottery, is run each year by the US Department of State.

It makes as many as 55,000 immigrant visas available to nationals from countries that have historically contributed low volumes of immigrants to the United States.

African nations have consistently ranked among the regions with the highest participation rates in the programme.

For many applicants, the lottery represents a rare opportunity.

Unlike most immigration routes into the United States, the Diversity Visa programme does not require an employer to sponsor the applicant, nor does it demand a qualifying family connection to a US citizen or permanent resident.

It remains one of the more accessible legal avenues to American permanent residency for eligible nationals.

List of African countries selected for DV-2026

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the US had released the latest figures from its Diversity Visa programme, with several African countries featuring prominently on the list.

The figures revealed how applicants from across the continent had fared in the highly sought-after Green Card Lottery.

Successful candidates then faced important requirements and a strict deadline to complete the process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh